Precedent of peaceful transition of power began in Maryland

A moment in Maryland history is considered by historians to be one of the most important in helping to shape American democracy.
It was a political speech by George Washington when he gave up his power and went home for the holidays -- a move that still resonates 236 years later as President Donald Trump and members of Congress from both parties trade barbs over the peaceful transfer of power after the 2020 presidential election in November.
