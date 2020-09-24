TRENDING: Alicia Keys & James Corden Duet
Alicia Key's special duet featuring James Corden on her hit single "No One."
Alicia Keys Creates the Playlist of Her LifeAlicia Keys creates the playlist of her life! From the smooth soulful sounds of Aretha Franklin and Al Green to new wave R&B tracks from Snoh Aalegra and Kehlani, Alicia shares her inspirations and the..
Alicia Keys demands justice in Breonna Taylor caseAlicia Keys has slammed the decision not to bring murder charges against the police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor.
Alicia Keys reflects on 'beautiful bond' with husband of 10 years Swizz BeatzAlicia Keys has opened up about her "beautiful bond" with Swizz Beatz as they celebrate 10 years of marriage.