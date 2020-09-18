Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Todd Fuhrman predicts Saints will defeat Packers in Week 3, and it won't be competitive | FOX BET LIVE

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 03:25s - Published
Todd Fuhrman predicts Saints will defeat Packers in Week 3, and it won't be competitive | FOX BET LIVE

Todd Fuhrman predicts Saints will defeat Packers in Week 3, and it won't be competitive | FOX BET LIVE

Todd Fuhrman previews Week 3 match up between the New Orleans Saints and the Green Bay Packers.

Despite Aaron Rodgers & Aaron Jones strong showing against the Lions last week, Fuhrman tells Rachel Bonnetta, Cousin Sal & Clas Travis why he believes a desperate Saints team will rally and come out with a comfortable win.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Todd Fuhrman predicts Saints will defeat Packers in Week 3, and it won't be competitive | FOX BET LIVE

Todd Fuhrman predicts Saints will defeat Packers in Week 3, and it won't be competitive | FOX BET LIVE Todd Fuhrman previews Week 3 match up between the New Orleans Saints and the Green Bay Packers....
FOX Sports - Published

Clay Travis: As good as Cam Newton is, I’m taking Russel Wilson & the Seahawks in Week 2 | FOX BET LIVE

Clay Travis: As good as Cam Newton is, I’m taking Russel Wilson & the Seahawks in Week 2 | FOX BET LIVE Clay Travis believes the Seattle Seahawks will be prepared for a New England Patriots offense led by...
FOX Sports - Published

Cousin Sal likes the Cowboys to bounce back against the Falcons in Week 2 | FOX BET LIVE

Cousin Sal likes the Cowboys to bounce back against the Falcons in Week 2 | FOX BET LIVE Cousin Sal is nervous about his Dallas Cowboys' upcoming match up against the Atlanta Falcons, but...
FOX Sports - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Todd Fuhrman like the Texans +4 at Steelers Sunday | FOX BET LIVE [Video]

Todd Fuhrman like the Texans +4 at Steelers Sunday | FOX BET LIVE

Todd Fuhrman explains why he likes the Houston Texans +4 over the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:01Published
Cousin Sal picks Packers to beat Saints: 'I wouldn't bet against Aaron Rodgers' | FOX BET LIVE [Video]

Cousin Sal picks Packers to beat Saints: 'I wouldn't bet against Aaron Rodgers' | FOX BET LIVE

The New Orleans Saints are coming out of Week 2 with a surprising loss the the Las Vegas Raiders, and with the Green Bay Packers coming up, Cousin Sal tells Rachel Bonnetta, Clay Travis and Todd..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:58Published
Todd Fuhrman likes New England to end Raiders win streak in Week 3 | FOX BET LIVE [Video]

Todd Fuhrman likes New England to end Raiders win streak in Week 3 | FOX BET LIVE

The New England Patriots are still figuring after their identity after adding Cam Newton to the quarterback spot, but that doesn't mean Todd Fuhrman isn't picking them to end the Las Vegas Raiders..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:49Published