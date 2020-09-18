Todd Fuhrman predicts Saints will defeat Packers in Week 3, and it won't be competitive | FOX BET LIVE

Todd Fuhrman previews Week 3 match up between the New Orleans Saints and the Green Bay Packers.

Despite Aaron Rodgers & Aaron Jones strong showing against the Lions last week, Fuhrman tells Rachel Bonnetta, Cousin Sal & Clas Travis why he believes a desperate Saints team will rally and come out with a comfortable win.