Gov. Ron DeSantis Lifts Restrictions On Restaurants, Virtually Nullifies Local Mask Ordinances

Gov. DeSantis announces Phase 3 of reopening Florida: Restaurants can operate at full capacity



Gov. DeSantis announces Phase 3 of reopening Florida: Restaurants can operate at full capacity Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:01 Published 16 minutes ago

Governor Ron DeSantis Lifts Restaurant Restrictions



Florida Governor Ron DeSantis lifted all restrictions on restaurants and other businesses on Friday. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 03:22 Published 1 hour ago