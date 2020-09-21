Man City v Leicester: Premier League match preview

Liverpool v Arsenal: Premier League match previewIn-depth match preview as Liverpool host Arsenal in the Premier League. Thechampions have started where they left off from last season with two wins fromtwo, while Arsenal also have a perfect record.
Brighton v Man United: Premier League match previewIn-depth preview of Brighton's Premier League match against Manchester United.The Seagulls impressed in a 3-0 win over Newcastle last week, while Unitedfloundered in their opening-game defeat to..
FPL Gameweek Three tips: Kane is able, and Villa defenders tipped as wellHarry Kane, Son Heung-min, Raheem Sterling and Daniel Podence have all madestrong starts to the new campaign. And although Son bagged four goals lastweek, it is his Tottenham team-mate who is being..