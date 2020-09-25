Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg laid to rest

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 6 minutes ago

The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s career was marked by firsts and today she does it one more time becoming the first woman to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol.

- - and today she does it one mor- time - becoming the first woman- to lie in state at the u-s- capitol.- she is also the first jewish- american to have that - distinction.- speaker of the house nancy- pelosi welcomed the invited - guests.

- opera singer, denyce graves, a- friend of the late justice, - sang during the ceremony.

- justice ginsburg was a known- opera lover.- justice ginsburg's rabbi paying- tribute -- as her family, - members of congress and - democratic presidential - nominee joe biden watched on.

- rabbi lauren holtzblatt - reflected on the power of - - - - justice ginsburg's dissents..

- saying they are a blueprint for- the future.

- - "today she makes history again as the- first woman and first jewish- woman to lie in state.

Today we- stand in sorrow and - tomorrow, we the people, must - continue justice ginsburg's - legacy.

Even as our - - - - hearts are breaking we must ris- with her strength and move- forward."

- - - mourners then passing by the- casket -- including the - trainer who famously kept - ginsburg in shape as she- battled metastatic pancreatic - cancer.

--- dropping for