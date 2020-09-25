Global  
 

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 00:45s
A military plane has crashed in Kharkiv, Ukraine, killing 22 and seriously injuring two others with four still missing.


22 dead as Ukrainian military plane carrying aviation students crashes

22 dead as Ukrainian military plane carrying aviation students crashes The An-26 aircraft burst into flames as it was landing at an airport in Chuhuiv.
Military plane crashes in Ukraine, cadets among 22 dead

A Ukrainian military plane carrying aviation school students crashed and burst into flames Friday...
