Mississippi Highway Patrol looking for recruits

Well you can put your name in the running for a limited amount of time to see if you have what it takes to work for the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Do you have hopes of working in law enforcement?

- news 25's toni miles has the- details.- - mississippi highway patrol- - they're often first on the scen- of accidents on our - state roads, but there are many- paths you can take with the - mhp.- corporal cal robertson, - mississippi highway patrol: "mh has a lot of different- avenues you can take.

Other tha- being a trooper, you could move- into the mbi, the - investigative side of the - highway patrol.

Those are - troopers.

We have an air wing,- the swat team, a special- operations group, a dive team.- we have a lot of- different divisions you can mov- into."

But first you must apply...and- right now there's a window- of opportunity to do just that.- corporal cal robertson, - mississippi highway patrol: - "we've launched an aggressive state-wide recruitin- campaign.

We're looking for goo- quality candidates to - - - - come to the highway patrol."

<splice>- corporal cal robertson, - mississippi highway patrol: "th ideal candidate is- going to be someone who has a - clean background-either they're- prior law - - - - enforcement, or maybe they work- at a local industry their - community.- sometimes, they are the best- troopers."

Toni miles, news 25: "those who pass the initial screening- process will then go- on to training school in pearl,- mississippi, and it won't be- long after until you see them - out - patroling our state roads."

Corporal cal robertson, - mississippi highway patrol: - "we're alotted 650 troopers statewide by the - legislature.

We're looking to - get back up to those numbers.

- obviously, the more troopers on- the road, the safer we'll be."

To apply, just head over to - www.pursuethecall.mhp.ms.gov or- you can reach out to a recruite- at [email protected] the application deadline is - october 31st.

- toni miles,