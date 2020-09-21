Sanitation services impacted if property tax referendum passes

RELATED TO THE WARNING OF THECITIZEN PETITION.IF THE PETITION PASSES IT'SGOING TO MEAN CHANGES FOR METROSANITATION WORKERS.NEWSCHANNEL5'S LEVI ISMAIL LIVEWITH WITH US TONIGHT.



Related videos from verified sources MorningLine: Property Tax Referendum, How Could It Impact You P.2



The property tax increase proposed, and voted for by council have not been well received among residents because of thew financial impact. But, if the property tax increases doesn't happen, many Metro.. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 16:29 Published 4 days ago MorningLine: Property Tax Referendum, How Could It Impact You P.3



The property tax increase proposed, and voted for by council have not been well received among residents because of thew financial impact. But, if the property tax increases doesn't happen, many Metro.. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 11:37 Published 4 days ago MorningLine: Property Tax Referendum, How Could It Impact You P.4



The property tax increase proposed, and voted for by council have not been well received among residents because of thew financial impact. But, if the property tax increases doesn't happen, many Metro.. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 04:50 Published 4 days ago