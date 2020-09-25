Ivanka Trump stumps in Rochester

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 3 minutes ago

Surprise visit and is joined by Congressman Hagedorn

Required by minnesota law./// ivanka trump is taking a swing through the north star state, including something a surprise stop here in rochester.

Kimt news 3's anthony monzon has been on the campaign trail all day with the trump campaign and has our story.

The trump campaign is making a play for minnesota.

Advisor to the president and first daughter ivanka trump hosted a two?

"* pronged campaign event today... starting with a stop in winona to make the case for her father's re?

"* election.

Trump touched on key policy points including the u?

"*s?

"* trade agreement... while also speaking to the presidents response to covid?

"* nineteen..

Which she called swift and aggressive.

"the numbers in terms of what would have happened if he hadn't been visionary in taking those actions, which were highly unpopular, it... the devastation would have been... um... would've been far, far greater.

And i know this first hand, i was in those meetings."

16s ivanka trump also made a surprise stop in rochester... greeting supporters and taking photos.

Senior advisor to the trump campaign mercedes schlapp says this is part of a renewed effort to flip minnesota red.

"we did lose by about 40?

"* something thousand votes.

I think at the end of the day... 2016 we had one minnesota staffer.

We ended up moving the minnesota staffer at the tail end.

This time around... we want to turn minnesota red.

We