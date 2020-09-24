Ryan Reynolds is sacrificing part of his salary in BIPOC inclusivity pledge

Ryan Reynolds is using part of his salary from an upcoming movie to hire Black and Indigenous crew members.



Related videos from verified sources Wrexham Supporters Trust welcome Ryan Reynolds interest



Wrexham Supporters Trust board members have voted overwhelmingly in favour of Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's potential investment in their football club. Trust Director Spencer.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:54 Published 1 day ago Ryan Reynolds stars in Welsh soccer team takeover



Star of the Deadpool films Ryan Reynolds and Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor Rob McElhenney have revealed plans to invest in a Welsh soccer team. Wrexham plays its games in the fifth tier of the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:03 Published 2 days ago Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Bid for Wrexham AFC



Two Hollywood stars, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, are said to be in talks to takeover Wrexham AFC. Report by Shoulderg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:17 Published 2 days ago