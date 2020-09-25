Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hit-And-Run Suspect Says Protesters Attacked SUV; CNN Building, Money Mart Vandalized

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 01:53s - Published
Hit-And-Run Suspect Says Protesters Attacked SUV; CNN Building, Money Mart Vandalized
Jasmine Viel reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this