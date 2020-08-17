Global  
 

Oregon Gov. 'incredibly worried' about Proud Boys rally

Oregon Gov. 'incredibly worried' about Proud Boys rally
Oregon Governor Kate Brown on Friday declared a state of emergency in Portland over the weekend due to risks of violence as thousands of members of what she called "white supremacist groups" such as the Proud Boys hold a rally.

Freddie Joyner has more.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown on Friday declared a state of emergency in Portland this weekend due to the risk of violence that may take place as thousands of members of what she called "white supremacist groups" such as the Proud Boys hold a rally.

Leaders of the self-described "Western chauvinist" Proud Boys called Saturday's rally to "end domestic terrorism" after four months of near daily demonstrations against police violence and racism in Portland.

Many out-of-state demonstrators, some armed, were expected to attend the event.

Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio said his group did not intend to cause violence.

Posting on Twitter: "We will be peaceful unless provoked.

I encourage people to protest us." Civil rights group The Southern Poverty Law Center classifies the Proud Boys as a hate group, citing its members' anti-Muslim and misogynist rhetoric.

The men-only Proud Boys group describes itself as a fraternal organization that is "anti-racism" and "anti-political correctness." President Donald Trump, who has made law and order a principal theme of his bid for re-election, has singled out Portland as one of several Democratic-led cities he calls "anarchist jurisdictions." His Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, says Trump's rhetoric is stoking the violence.




Oregon police prepare for weekend demonstrations

 Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is sending state troopers and sheriffs deputies to Portland through the weekend to help police monitor a weekend rally in the city by the..
Death toll likely to rise in devastating wildfires across the West

 At least 35 people have been killed as wildfires continue to rage across the West Coast. In Oregon, mobile morgues have been set up, as Governor Kate Brown says..
Journalist Arrested After Clashes Erupt at Far-Right Rally

Journalist Arrested After Clashes Erupt at Far-Right Rally

A journalist covering clashes between Proud Boys and counter-protesters was arrested in western Michigan on August 15.

Portland police brace for out-of-state protesters

 Portland police are expecting people in the 'thousands', some from out of state, will be on hand for a protest Saturday. Portland has been gripped by protests..
U.S. vintners fear notes of ash after record wildfires

U.S. vintners fear notes of ash after record wildfires

An Oregon grape grower is planning to let the birds eat most of his crop this year, convinced the fruit is tainted by the smoke that blanketed the region and unfit to bottle.

President Trump expected to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg

 CBS News has learned that President Trump is expected to nominate Federal Appeals Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Trump plays coy on Barrett pick for Supreme Court

 President Donald Trump played coy about his pick for the Supreme Court, but Republicans are expecting him to announce that he is nominating Judge Amy Coney..
Watch live: Trump holds rally in Newport News, Virginia

 CBS News' Battleground Tracker currently shows Trump trailing Biden by double digits in Virginia.
Dems to introduce bill setting term limits for Supreme Court justices

Dems to introduce bill setting term limits for Supreme Court justices

U.S. House Democrats will introduce a bill next week to limit the tenure of U.S. Supreme Court justices to 18 years from current lifetime appointments, in a bid to reduce partisan warring over vacancies.

9 Battleground State Counties That Trump and Biden Need to Win

 Every vote matters, but thanks to the Electoral College, some votes may matter more.
2020 Election: Trump claims first presidential debate will be 'unfair'

 Donald Trump claims debate moderator Chris Wallace will not ask Joe Biden tough questions
Pentagon unlikely to swoop in if Biden wins and President Trump disputes election result

 President Donald Trump can't expect military aid from the Pentagon if he disputes the election results, according to the military's top officer as well as the..
Trump looks to court Latino voters in Florida

 President Donald Trump blasted Joe Biden in Florida Friday for "betraying" the Hispanic community. Trump is trying to chip away at his Democratic rival's..
Julian Assange lawyer says Trump election victory will be bad for WikiLeaks founder

 A lawyer for Julian Assange said Friday that the WikiLeaks founder's situation will be worse if President Donald Trump is re-elected in November than if..
Why the Supreme Court fight is a tightrope for Trump and the G.O.P.

 President Trump is hoping his Supreme Court pick will steer the debate away from the virus, but it is also likely to galvanize Democrats.
Democrats eye expanding Supreme Court if Trump's nominee is confirmed

 Democrats are furious that Republicans may confirm a Supreme Court nominee ahead of the election.
