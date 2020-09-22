Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mesa police shoot and kill suspect in stolen vehicle

Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 00:25s - Published
Mesa police shoot and kill suspect in stolen vehicle
Suspect in stolen vehicle shot and killed Friday by Mesa police.

INVESTIGATION.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

3 Arrested Following High-Speed Chase Through North Metro; Officer, Other Driver Hurt In Crash During Pursuit [Video]

3 Arrested Following High-Speed Chase Through North Metro; Officer, Other Driver Hurt In Crash During Pursuit

A Twin Cities police officer and another driver are recovering following a crash that occurred Thursday night as the officer was pursuing a suspect vehicle through the north metro.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:38Published
Suspect vehicle located in deadly hit-and-run of construction worker on I-94 [Video]

Suspect vehicle located in deadly hit-and-run of construction worker on I-94

Suspect vehicle located in deadly hit-and-run of construction worker on I-94

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:16Published
Suspect in 2019 Wyandotte murder charged with trying to kill detective by dragging him with vehicle [Video]

Suspect in 2019 Wyandotte murder charged with trying to kill detective by dragging him with vehicle

Christian Lowe is behind bars after Wyandotte police said the 22-year-old dragged one of their detectives with his vehicle.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:24Published