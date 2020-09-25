ABC 10News at 4pm Top Stories

cisco miller @shleo76 @ToddGloria @calstate @JosephICastro @APILegCaucus @SDSUWest @KUSINews @nbcsandiego @CBS8 @10News… https://t.co/1mLZRF6cqj 20 minutes ago
Fonda Rene Torres (The Flygirl) @10News I love these INCOMPLETE stories. 8 hours ago
Shawn @10News If the stories are true then he was just trying not to die. Mostly peaceful doesn't mean always. These pr… https://t.co/p7ki0X93tB 10 hours ago
Marie Coronel I may not be out on the streets reporting for @10News this morning. But I’m still up bright and early working on a… https://t.co/RzIz12DSbU 2 days ago
Bishop Cornelius Bowser Sr. Hope, Faith and Resiliency. These are the kind of stories I like to hear.
“102-year-old woman survives Spanish Flu… https://t.co/WnazvutogQ 4 days ago
Roby Myers @10NewsHunt & Meterogist @10NewsCampos ( working remotely from home ) are with you throughout the evening with your… https://t.co/YxVWUX8bgJ 4 days ago
Black San Diego BSD on channel 10 News. Speaking on the new non profit venture.
https://t.co/k88ksgjbQK 4 days ago
Roby Myers Hope you can join our weekend duos @10newsvanhyfte & Meterogist @10NewsJen hope you can join them following College… https://t.co/qDTornbOFd 6 days ago
Former Henderson police chief files lawsuitFormer Henderson police chief LaTesha Watson is suing the city of Henderson.
The Jordan Brand Is Back Top Stories, Sports and Business News — Sept. 25Here are the latest stories driving sports and business.
Resources available for students behind on readingReading a book can open up a whole new world of possibilities. That’s why 13 Action News is proud to be a part of our company literacy campaign called If you Give a Child a Book.