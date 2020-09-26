Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pacific Northwest engulfed by heavy rains in Washington

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Pacific Northwest engulfed by heavy rains in Washington

Pacific Northwest engulfed by heavy rains in Washington

Stormy weather brought high waves to the northern Washington coastal area on Friday, September 25.

The National Weather Service issued a High Surf Advisory for the area.

Stormy weather brought high waves to the northern Washington coastal area on Friday, September 25.

The National Weather Service issued a High Surf Advisory for the area.

A video posted on social media shows rough and wild waves stroke the Washington ferry on travel.




You Might Like


Tweets about this