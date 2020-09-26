Pacific Northwest engulfed by heavy rains in Washington
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Pacific Northwest engulfed by heavy rains in Washington
Stormy weather brought high waves to the northern Washington coastal area on Friday, September 25.
The National Weather Service issued a High Surf Advisory for the area.
Stormy weather brought high waves to the northern Washington coastal area on Friday, September 25.
The National Weather Service issued a High Surf Advisory for the area.
A video posted on social media shows rough and wild waves stroke the Washington ferry on travel.