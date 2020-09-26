Shoals Coronavirus Hospitalizations Rise

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 1 minute ago

Testing positive.

New details... coronavirus numbers are starting to trend back up in the region -- that includes hospitalizations in the shoals.

Waay 31's breken terry learned more about the rising numbers at helen keller hospital.

Hospital president kyle buchanan told me in august the hospital hit its lowest number of coronavirus patients since the pandemic started but now the numbers are going back up.

Buchanan- we're seeing some pick up.

Operationally were prepared for it.

As of friday morning, there were 17 covid patients at helen keller hospital.

7 in critical condition.

Compare that to august when at one point there were a total of 5 covid patients there.

Buchanan- we saw a stated decline throughout august and we were very hopeful that would remain the trend in september and october.

But some doctors are worried that trend could end.

Buchanan- we think it is probably attributable to the increase in activity from labor day weekend throughout september.

Buchanan said the actual number of people with coronavirus is not as bad as june or july.

The number of cases is heading up again.

Buchanan- we have a long way to go.

We don't foresee covid going away anytime soon.

The exposure and risk is still very serious for all of our community members and we have to do the right things to protect ourselves and others.

That includes wearing a mask.

Even if governor ivey lets her mandatory masking issue expire next week.

Buchanan- the governor has a tough decision to make.

Even if she moves away from the mask mandate we will still encourage people to do that on a voluntary basis just to protect ourselves and others.

In sheffield bt waay31.

We'll let you