Mortal remains of legendary vocalist Balasubrahmanyam brought to his farmhouse in Thiruvallur

Mortal remains of singer SP Balasubrahmanyam was brought to his farmhouse in Thamaraipakkam village of Thiruvallur district on September 25 for last rites.

The legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam died at the age of 74.

Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to Chennai's MGM hospital after symptoms of coronavirus.

Balasubrahmanyam's close ones and people paid their last respects to him.