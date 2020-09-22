Global  
 

Mortal remains of legendary vocalist Balasubrahmanyam brought to his farmhouse in Thiruvallur

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Mortal remains of singer SP Balasubrahmanyam was brought to his farmhouse in Thamaraipakkam village of Thiruvallur district on September 25 for last rites.

The legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam died at the age of 74.

Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to Chennai's MGM hospital after symptoms of coronavirus.

Balasubrahmanyam's close ones and people paid their last respects to him.


