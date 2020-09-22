Mortal remains of legendary vocalist Balasubrahmanyam brought to his farmhouse in Thiruvallur

Legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam died at the age of 74 on September 25. Singer was admitted to Chennai's MGM hospital after symptoms of coronavirus. "Indian music has lost one of its most melodious voices," tweeted President Ram Nath Kovind. Fraternity mourned his sudden demise. "The Voice of Victory,Love,Devotion and Joy!" tweeted AR Rahman. Lata Mangeshkar expressed grief. Shankar Mahadevan shared a video message on Twitter.
A hospital in Chennai successfully treated an extremely critical COVID-19 positive pregnant woman who delivered her baby prematurely at 28 weeks. The doctors performed an emergency C-section to save the lives of both the mother and the baby. "The baby was delivered in 28th week of pregnancy. Its lungs were not fully formed and had contracted an infection," a doctor said. Both mother and the baby are fine and stable now.