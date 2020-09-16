Global  
 

UNGA75: India exercises its Right to Reply for third time in response to Pakistan

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 03:47s - Published
Hours after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan raised the Kashmir issue in the 75th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 25, India promptly responded to Khan's comments and requested the United Nations for the floor to exercise Right to Reply in response to Pakistan's statements.

Indian delegate Mijito Vinito, who had earlier walked out of the hall when Imran Khan's pre-recorded statement was played, presented India's stand.

Mijito said, "Leader of Pakistan today called for those who incite hate and violence to be outlawed.

But, as he went on, we were left wondering, was he referring to himself?

This Hall heard incessant rant of someone who had nothing to show for himself, who had no achievements to speak of, and no reasonable suggestion to offer to world.

Instead, we saw lies, misinformation, warmongering and malice spread through this Assembly.""This is the same country that provides pensions for dreaded and listed terrorists out of State funds.

The leader, whom we heard today, is the same person who referred to the terrorist Osama Bin Laden as a "Martyr" in his Parliament in July.

The same leader who spewed venom today admitted in 2019 in public in US that his country still has about 30,000-40,000 terrorists who have been trained by Pakistan and have fought in Afghanistan and in Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is integral and inalienable part of India.

Only dispute left in Kashmir relates to that part of Kashmir that's still under illegal occupation of Pakistan.

We call upon Pak to vacate all those areas that it's in illegal occupation of," he added.


Watch: Indian delegate at UN General Assembly walks out when PM Imran Khan began speaking [Video]

Watch: Indian delegate at UN General Assembly walks out when PM Imran Khan began speaking

Indian delegate at the United Nations General Assembly Hall walked out when Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan began his speech.

UN must intervene to protect minorities from persecution in Pakistan, asks woman activist [Video]

UN must intervene to protect minorities from persecution in Pakistan, asks woman activist

A rights activist from Pakistan, Anila Gulzar has requested the United Nations to intervene and protect minority rights in Pakistan as they have been facing persecution foe the past seven decades. While making an intervention during the 45th Session of UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Gulzar said, "Minorities are suffering for the past 73 years in Pakistan. I would like the world to know that a lot of Christians have left Pakistan due to fear of being persecuted by Blasphemy law. They are languishing in Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka."She said, "Every year 1000 minor Christian Hindu and Sikh girls are kidnapped and forcefully converted and married to their kidnappers". A 37 year old Christian man Asif Pervez refused to accept Islam and was arrested in 2013 under Blasphemy law has now sentenced to death. A 14 year old Hindu girl named Mehek Kumari was abducted on her way to school in Jacobabad and forcefully converted to Islam and married to her abductor. Gulzar added, "I request the United Nations Human Rights Council to intervene in this situation. Thousands of Pakistani minority refugees are languishing all over the world. At least they should be settled in Europe and Canada so that their nightmare can be over."

Balochistan suffering a severe humanitarian crisis, activist told UN [Video]

Balochistan suffering a severe humanitarian crisis, activist told UN

A Baloch political activist has told the United Nations that Balochistan is suffering a severe humanitarian crisis, having been in the throes of a ruthless genocidal conflict for the past two decades. While making an intervention during the 45th Session of UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Qambar Malik Baloch said, "The Pakistani army's sponsored death squads are roaming with impunity. A large number of Baloch youth has been the victim of forcible disappearances and extrajudicial killings. Thousands of them have fled to different countries in recent years". A senior member of London-Based Baloch Human Rights Council, Qambar said, "The military establishment of Pakistan and its clandestine agencies are kidnapping, torturing, and murdering activists and human rights defenders to counter the Baloch people's demand to exercise their right to self-determination. The recent killing of a student Hayat Baloch in Turbat testifies to that. He was brutally murdered by the Frontier Corps while his parents were forced to watch his unfortunate fate." He added, considering the gravity of the situation, we request this council to put a resolution in the Council to send a fact-finding mission to Balochistan to investigate the gross violations of human rights and subsequently, make the state military officials accountable for their crimes against humanity in Balochistan."

J-K Police induct hi-tech Command Vehicle to combat terrorism [Video]

J-K Police induct hi-tech Command Vehicle to combat terrorism

Jammu and Kashmir police has inducted a special Command Vehicle for anti-terrorist operations. "The vehicle is specially designed for operations sides, like encounters and disasters management. It has PTZ camera, which gives 360 degree view, we have 10 cameras inbuilt in this Command Vehicle. We can read the whole situation while sitting inside it. In the situation of emergency soldiers can stay in this vehicle for maximum 6 days," said Crisis Response Team (CRT) and Command Vehicle's In-charge, Damandeep Singh. There is also a mini kitchen inside it. Additional trolley house, toilet, washroom, powerhouse and storage are the other features of the Command Vehicle.

Pak exploits Kashmiri youth as pawns in its proxy war, says EFSAS director [Video]

Pak exploits Kashmiri youth as pawns in its proxy war, says EFSAS director

Since the late 1980s Pakistan's military establishment has used youth from Jammu and Kashmir to join its various terrorist proxies like Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taibah and Jaish-e-Mohammed, said the director of Amsterdam based think-tank, the European Foundation for South Asian Studies, Junaid Qureshi. Junaid told the UN that rejection of India was the slogan dictated to the youth of Kashmir as Islamabad's aim was Islamic Caliphate and merger of Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan. He added, "Today, led by its Foreign Minister, Pakistan is demanding a return of the autonomy that Jammu and Kashmir had earlier enjoyed under the Indian Constitution. The same Constitution against which, it started this proxy war in which Kashmiris were massacred".

PM Modi to deliver virtual speech at UN General Assembly on Saturday

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to deliver a virtual address at the annual UN General Assembly on Saturday, official sources said. The UN General..
European think-tank exposes Pakistan at UN for harbouring terrorists [Video]

European think-tank exposes Pakistan at UN for harbouring terrorists

The European Foundation for South Asian Studies, a think-tank based in Amsterdam has exposed Pakistan for harbouring terrorists in its territory during the ongoing 45th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Genava. In her intervention, Veronica Ekelund, Research Analyst at EFSAS said that Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi have time and again confessed at international platforms that their country shelters terrorists. "Respect for human rights is universal and paramount and applies to all countries, including Pakistan. And, Terrorism inherently undermines the promotion and protection of human rights. Talking to CNN in February 2019, Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi admitted that UN designated Terrorist and Chief of Jaish-e-Mohammad, Masood Azhar, resides in Pakistan. To BBC in March 2019, Mr. Qureshi also confessed that his Government and Jaish-e-Mohammed maintained official contact", Veronica told UN. She added, "In July 2019, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan told the US Institute of Peace in Washington that his country hosts 40,000 terrorists. In June 2020, Prime Minister Imran Khan referred to Al-Qaeda leader, Osama bin Laden as a "Martyr" in the country's Parliament. Last month, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs acknowledged the presence of UN Designated Terrorist, Dawood Ibrahim on its territory". Veronica said that Pakistani officials have time and again confessed; the country continues to be a safe haven for terrorists and terrorist organizations. "The UN Security Council's consolidated list of terrorist individuals and entities includes 146 entries from Pakistan. With all due respect, I am compelled to ask. Why is Pakistan still a member of this august Council?", she said in her intervention.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:31Published

Bill McRaven and Michael Morell: The Raid on bin Laden's compound

 On "Intelligence Matters: Declassified," CBS News reporter Olivia Gazis interviews Michael Morell and retired Admiral Bill McRaven about the raid on the complex..
50% discount to be given for a year in electricity, water bills: J-K Guv [Video]

50% discount to be given for a year in electricity, water bills: J-K Guv

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha announced50% discount in electricity and water bills. "50% discount to be given for a year in electricity and water bills. Stamp duty exempted up to March 2021 in case of all borrowers. Setting up customised Health-Tourism scheme by J-K bank for financial assistance to people in tourism sector with good pricing and repayment options," said Manoj Sinha. "Under credit card scheme, we have decided to extend maximum limit of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh for people working in handloom and handicraft industry. They will also be given 7% interest subvention. From Oct 1, J-K bank will start a special desk for youth - women enterprises," said Sinha.

3 terrorists killed, civilian died in Batamaloo encounter: J-K DGP [Video]

3 terrorists killed, civilian died in Batamaloo encounter: J-K DGP

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh, on September 17 informed that three terrorists were gunned down by the security forces in the Batamaloo encounter which also saw a civilian dying, and a security personnel getting injured during the cross fire. "Three terrorists were neutralised today in an operation in the Batamaloo area of Srinagar. Unfortunately, a civilian died while a deputy commandant of CRPF got injured. The injured personnel had been admitted to hospital and is under medical observation," said Dilbag Singh.

Polio campaigners battle misinformation and distrust

 Pakistan and neighbouring Afghanistan are the only two countries in the world yet to eliminate wild polio.
BBC News

The Guardian Is Silent About the US Using the Paper To Jail Assange

 Julian Assange is not on trial simply for his liberty and his life. He is fighting for the right of every journalist to do hard-hitting investigative journalism..
WorldNews

Uzbek president proposes setting up permanent UN committee on Afghanistan

 TASHKENT, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Wednesday called on the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to create a permanent UN..
WorldNews

Pak's sole objective is to distract attention from human rights violations: India at UNHRC [Video]

Pak's sole objective is to distract attention from human rights violations: India at UNHRC

While exercising India's Right of Reply in response to Pakistan at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, India's first secretary to United Nations in Geneva, Vimarsh Aryan said,..

Meet the fearless families of Ladakh Scouts [Video]

Meet the fearless families of Ladakh Scouts

Armed by the unwavering support from their families, the Indian Army's Ladakh Scouts, who are better known as the 'sons of soil', are at the forefront of the India-China border standoff at the east..

Watch: PM Modi's programme at UN General Assembly amid Covid [Video]

Watch: PM Modi's programme at UN General Assembly amid Covid

India's Permanent Representative to United Nations TS Tirumurti spoke on the upcoming General Assembly session. Tirumurti said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address will be the highlight of..

