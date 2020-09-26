Bigger movie (2018) - Tyler Hoechlin, Julianne Hough, Kevin Durand

Plot synopsis: BIGGER is a rags-to-riches biopic of visionary Joe Weider, set in the world of fitness and starring Tyler Hoechlin (Teen Wolf, Supergirl), Julianne Hough (Dirty Grandpa), Aneurin Barnard (Dunkirk) and Kevin Durand (Wolverine, Vikings).

Brothers Joe & Ben Weider were the architects of muscle.

Against all odds, they launched an empire.

Along the way they discovered Arnold Schwarzenegger, inspired female empowerment, championed diversity, and started a movement that changed the world.

Director: George Gallo Writers: Andy Weiss, George Gallo, Brad Furman Stars: Julianne Hough, Tyler Hoechlin, Kevin Durand Genre: Biography, Drama