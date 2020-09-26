Shallow Grave Movie

Shallow Grave Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The diabolical thriller #ShallowGrave was the first film from director #DannyBoyle, producer Andrew Macdonald, and screenwriter John Hodge (the team behind Trainspotting).

In it, three self-involved Edinburgh roommates—played by Kerry Fox, Christopher Eccleston, and Ewan McGregor, in his first starring role—take in a brooding boarder, and when he dies of an overdose, leaving a suitcase full of money, the trio embark on a series of very bad decisions, with extraordinarily grim consequences for all.

Macabre but with a streak of offbeat humor, this stylistically influential tale of guilt and derangement is a full-throttle whack of Hitchcockian nastiness.