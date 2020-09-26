Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shallow Grave Movie

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:13s - Published
Shallow Grave Movie

Shallow Grave Movie

Shallow Grave Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The diabolical thriller #ShallowGrave was the first film from director #DannyBoyle, producer Andrew Macdonald, and screenwriter John Hodge (the team behind Trainspotting).

In it, three self-involved Edinburgh roommates—played by Kerry Fox, Christopher Eccleston, and Ewan McGregor, in his first starring role—take in a brooding boarder, and when he dies of an overdose, leaving a suitcase full of money, the trio embark on a series of very bad decisions, with extraordinarily grim consequences for all.

Macabre but with a streak of offbeat humor, this stylistically influential tale of guilt and derangement is a full-throttle whack of Hitchcockian nastiness.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

TKerouac76

Thomas RT @mabbymabmab: #NowWatching Shallow Grave. I almost forgot how great this little movie is. https://t.co/nfX4R6j1R9 1 day ago

mabbymabmab

Hurdy Gurdy MABby Mab Mab #NowWatching Shallow Grave. I almost forgot how great this little movie is. https://t.co/nfX4R6j1R9 1 day ago

iyo_bemoore

IYO @florinpop1705 - Reservoir dogs - Pulp fiction - clockwork orange - shallow grave - no country for old men - far… https://t.co/Tg2iZVjp3C 1 week ago

AmySilverberg

Amy Silverberg RT @anne_sundell: the online forum for my birth control is like the wikipedia summary of a horror movie. ppl are like: "i once was normal,… 1 week ago

anne_sundell

Anne Sundell the online forum for my birth control is like the wikipedia summary of a horror movie. ppl are like: "i once was no… https://t.co/fb9pwdodY5 1 week ago

XXXiPodWayne

Jen. M @repksdavra But... what about the ot- "SHALLOW GRAVE" 😳💅🏿 i'mma wait for the polls to end doe,, Im behind in the movie game grr 1 week ago