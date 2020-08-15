Global  
 

Soulmates Season 1 Official Trailer - Premieres October 5 - AMC - Plot synopsis: Six stories.

One test.

Are they ready to meet their soulmates?

SOULMATES takes place 15 years from now, when science makes a discovery that changes the lives of everyone on the planet -- a way to find your soulmate through six provocative stories about the cost of finding true love.

Starring Sarah Snook, Bill Skarsgard, Malin Akerman, David Costabile, Charlie Heaton, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Betsy Brandt, Georgina Campbell, Brett Goldstein release date October 5, 2020 (on AMC and AMC Plus)


