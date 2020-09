On the Rocks Movie Clip - Poker Face

On the Rocks Movie Clip - Poker Face - Plot synopsis: A young mother who reconnects with her larger-than-life playboy father on an adventure through New York.

In Theaters: October 2, 2020 On AppleTV+: October 23, 2020 Starring: Bill Murray, Rashida Jones, Marlon Wayans Directed By: Sofia Coppola