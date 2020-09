Possible PG&E Power Shutoffs Expanded To 16 Counties



Some of the shutoffs may begin around 2 a.m. Sunday, while others will not start until 4 p.m., depending on the weather. The outages could last until Monday night.

PG&E announces possible weekend Public Safety Power Shutoff for three counties



If you live in the foothills of Butte, Plumas, or Yuba counties, you face a possible Public Safety Power Shutoff.