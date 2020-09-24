Video Credit: WFFT - Published 9 minutes ago

Take the whole family to these local pumpkin patches and orchards in Fort Wayne.

Fall Fun: Pumpkin patches and orchards in Fort Wayne the whole family will love

The first weekend of fall..fox 55's brianna dahlquist takes us to some of our local pumpkin patches to see how they're managing during covid- 19.

"it's good!isn't good?mhmm!"

Fall is finally here and little evelyn and annaliese say it's all good at cook's orchard.

Evelyn says she enjoyed her time picking apples today.

"i saw some granny smith apples at the apple orchard, too!"

Al ruch at cook's orchard says covid-19 hasn't slowed them down!"we haven't lost any sales, business is booming."

Josh mcneil is the owner of the j and l pickin' patch here in fort wayne.he says he hopes that with everything going on,... his patch will put a smile on someone's face.

"the kids love it.

They're squealing and saying look at this and look at that!

Adults do the same thing because there are so many varieties to choose from.

My wife would keep every one of these pumpkins if she could."

Mcneil says his wife inspired him to create a place for people that love the fall, just like her.

"my wife really loves fall and pumpkins so this was pretty high on her list of things to do."

The patch was passed on from his grandparents to him and he says he's got big plans to keep his heirloom up and running for generations to come.

"we have big plans to expand on different things to hopefully allow people to enjoy different activities over the coming years."

In fort wayne, i'm brianna dahlquist.

Fox 55 news.

