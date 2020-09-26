Parasitic worms hold back human progress. Here's how we can end them | Ellen Agler

Parasitic worms date back thousands of years, causing diseases that limit human potential.

But today, effective treatment against them requires just a few pills, taken once or twice a year.

With 1.7 billion people at risk of infection, Ellen Agler and her team at the END Fund are imagining a world without disease caused by worms. Learn about how they're seeking to lower treatment costs, amplify prevention, support governments and nurture local leadership.

This ambitious plan is a part of The Audacious Project, TED's initiative to inspire and fund global change.

(Voiced by Ama Adi-Dako)