Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Giselle Torres Found Safe After Being Abducted By Father In Elkins Park, Police Say

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:05s - Published
Giselle Torres Found Safe After Being Abducted By Father In Elkins Park, Police Say
Alexandria Hoff reports.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

AMBER Alert: Man Accused Of Abducting 7-Year-Old Giselle Torres In Pennsylvania May Be Headed To NYC Area

Pennsylvania State Police say 41-year-old Juan Pablo Torres allegedly abducted 7-year-old Giselle...
CBS 2 - Published


Tweets about this

TeresaNazario

Teresa Nazario RT @CBSPhilly: 7-Year-Old Giselle Torres Found Safe After Being Abducted By Father In Elkins Park, Police Say @AlexandriaHoff has the lates… 2 minutes ago

SkyeRavenwolf36

Skye🇺🇸 Vote Trump2020 to save America RT @CBSPhilly: AMBER ALERT UPDATE: Police say 7-year-old Giselle Torres has been found safe after an Amber Alert was issued for the abducte… 8 minutes ago

CBSPhilly

CBS Philly 7-Year-Old Giselle Torres Found Safe After Being Abducted By Father In Elkins Park, Police Say @AlexandriaHoff has… https://t.co/OVqkN2CrMZ 12 minutes ago

BrenDee85

ᗷᖇEᑎᗪᗩ 💁🏼‍♀️ᗰᗩᖇIE #AmberAlert #FOUNDSAFE 7-Year-Old Giselle Torres Found Safe After Being Abducted By Father In Elkins Park, Police… https://t.co/q3MaHYd7F0 22 minutes ago

lindacoats61

linda coats So glad to see this good news! 7-Year-Old Giselle Torres Found Safe After Being Abducted By Father In Elkins Park,… https://t.co/fST9feVTHS 49 minutes ago

KAOS604

𝓚ά𝑜𝐬 🇮🇹🇨🇦 💜🐍💛🏁✊🏿 RT @Kate4Djt: AMBER Alert: Pennsylvania Girl Found Safe In Brooklyn, Suspect In Custody – CBS New York https://t.co/ho13BdWQol 1 hour ago

Kate4Djt

🇺🇸❌ Kate4DJT ❌🇺🇸 AMBER Alert: Pennsylvania Girl Found Safe In Brooklyn, Suspect In Custody – CBS New York https://t.co/ho13BdWQol 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Amber Alert Issued For Giselle Torres, Last Seen In Elkins Park [Video]

Amber Alert Issued For Giselle Torres, Last Seen In Elkins Park

Police say Giselle was taken by her father.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:31Published
Pennsylvania State Police Issue Amber Alert For 7-Year-Old Giselle Torres [Video]

Pennsylvania State Police Issue Amber Alert For 7-Year-Old Giselle Torres

Call police if you've seen Giselle.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:49Published
Police Still Searching For Gunmen Who Shot 12-Year-Old In Park [Video]

Police Still Searching For Gunmen Who Shot 12-Year-Old In Park

A father and firefighter stepped in front of the cameras a week after his 12-year-old son was shot in a public park.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:42Published