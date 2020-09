Teresa Nazario RT @CBSPhilly: 7-Year-Old Giselle Torres Found Safe After Being Abducted By Father In Elkins Park, Police Say @AlexandriaHoff has the latesโ€ฆ 2 minutes ago

Skye๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ Vote Trump2020 to save America RT @CBSPhilly: AMBER ALERT UPDATE: Police say 7-year-old Giselle Torres has been found safe after an Amber Alert was issued for the abducteโ€ฆ 8 minutes ago

CBS Philly 7-Year-Old Giselle Torres Found Safe After Being Abducted By Father In Elkins Park, Police Say @AlexandriaHoff hasโ€ฆ https://t.co/OVqkN2CrMZ 12 minutes ago

แ—ทแ–‡Eแ‘Žแ—ชแ—ฉ ๐Ÿ’๐Ÿผโ€โ™€๏ธแ—ฐแ—ฉแ–‡IE #AmberAlert #FOUNDSAFE 7-Year-Old Giselle Torres Found Safe After Being Abducted By Father In Elkins Park, Policeโ€ฆ https://t.co/q3MaHYd7F0 22 minutes ago

linda coats So glad to see this good news! 7-Year-Old Giselle Torres Found Safe After Being Abducted By Father In Elkins Park,โ€ฆ https://t.co/fST9feVTHS 49 minutes ago

๐“šฮฌ๐‘œ๐ฌ ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡น๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ ๐Ÿ’œ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ’›๐ŸโœŠ๐Ÿฟ RT @Kate4Djt: AMBER Alert: Pennsylvania Girl Found Safe In Brooklyn, Suspect In Custody โ€“ CBS New York https://t.co/ho13BdWQol 1 hour ago