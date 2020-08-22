Teresa Nazario RT @CBSPhilly: 7-Year-Old Giselle Torres Found Safe After Being Abducted By Father In Elkins Park, Police Say @AlexandriaHoff has the lates… 2 minutes ago

Skye🇺🇸 Vote Trump2020 to save America RT @CBSPhilly: AMBER ALERT UPDATE: Police say 7-year-old Giselle Torres has been found safe after an Amber Alert was issued for the abducte… 8 minutes ago

CBS Philly 7-Year-Old Giselle Torres Found Safe After Being Abducted By Father In Elkins Park, Police Say @AlexandriaHoff has… https://t.co/OVqkN2CrMZ 12 minutes ago

ᗷᖇEᑎᗪᗩ 💁🏼‍♀️ᗰᗩᖇIE #AmberAlert #FOUNDSAFE 7-Year-Old Giselle Torres Found Safe After Being Abducted By Father In Elkins Park, Police… https://t.co/q3MaHYd7F0 22 minutes ago

linda coats So glad to see this good news! 7-Year-Old Giselle Torres Found Safe After Being Abducted By Father In Elkins Park,… https://t.co/fST9feVTHS 49 minutes ago

𝓚ά𝑜𝐬 🇮🇹🇨🇦 💜🐍💛🏁✊🏿 RT @Kate4Djt: AMBER Alert: Pennsylvania Girl Found Safe In Brooklyn, Suspect In Custody – CBS New York https://t.co/ho13BdWQol 1 hour ago