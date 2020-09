Hundreds Sit On Brooklyn Bridge For Over An Hour In Protest Of Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Decision CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:16s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 03:16s - Published Hundreds Sit On Brooklyn Bridge For Over An Hour In Protest Of Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Decision Protests continued Friday in New York and around the country over a grand jury’s decision not to charge the Louisville, Kentucky, police officers in Breonna Taylor’s death; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend