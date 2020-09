Hamilton coffee house to help people released from prison Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:10s - Published 1 day ago Hamilton coffee house to help people released from prison Little more than a month before it opens in Hamilton, the Fringe Coffee House is already making an impact in the lives of convicted felons by providing an opportunity for employment, and a second chance. 0

