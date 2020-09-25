The Locker Room: High School Football Week Six

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 2 days ago

Justin and Petar bring you highlights from 14 games, plus South Adams coach Grant Moser checks in to recap his team's big win in The Locker Room Game of the Week.

And with that we say good evening to you..alongside my partner in crime petar hood, my name is justin prince..

You're now tuned in to the locker room, and for that, we say thank you...pete hard to belive, but after tonight, we are now two-thirds of the way through this unprecedented high school football season... yeah, six weeks down...just three left to go..and prince as we make our way towards october, and the leaves start to change colors, the games start to mean more..like in the ac-ac, for example, where deciding a conference champion likely all boils down to just this one game... naturally it's our game of the week here in the locker room..

1-a #2 south adams playing host to fifth-ranked adams central... ???these two bitter rivals split the season series in 2019... the starfires won in a rout in the regular season before the flying jets returned in the favor in regionals...???it's 6-0 a-c when we pick this one up early second quarter... starfires get on the board here... christian summersett finds paydirt... south adams takes a 7-6 lead..???but adams central has an answer... later in the second quarter... third and short... ryan black keeps it himself... able to pick up first down yardage...???that leads to this field goal attempt from trevor currie... and the freshman is cool under pressure... splits the uprights..

Jets re-gain the lead... it's 9-7 adams central..???but the stars able to put something together right before the half... james arnold hits drew stutzman over the middle... he's brought down deep in a-c territory..

???later in the drive... arnold going to work again... this time he finds trey schoch wide open... schoch walks into the endzone... starfires go back on top..???and they wouldn't look back... south adams moves to 6-0 with a 29-9 win... next stop in the a-c-a-c... bluffton making a bit of a haul tonight to visit greensburg....tigers got down early.... but big daddy kunk's bunch punched right back... cody mittlestaedt receives the kickoff... finds a seam..

It means it took a while... mittelstaedt takes the kickoff to the crib... we're square at seven...third quarter now... it's a 14 point game in favor of the pirates... back comes bluffton again... mittelstaedt the handoff... finds paydirt from four yards out... tigers down eight after the missed p-a-t... greensburg would answer... it's 27-13 in the fourth... bluffton knocking on the door again..

That cuts the lead down to seven....bluffton would pull off the comeback tonight... tigers pull out the win 33-30 in a thriller... woodlan 22, jay county 20 alright let's move on to the s-a-c... dwenger back at home hosting concordia coming off their big win over carroll last week...saints up 18 at half... and looking to add to it in the third... third down and long... brenden lytle scrambles... finds henry o'keefe for first down yardage...a few plays later.... dwenger reaches in to their bag of tricks... lytle pitches to devon tippmann... who pulls up and passes to rocco ciocca in the endzone for the score... saints take a 31-6 lead.... ensuing drive... cadets looking to answer... third down... brandon davis flushed from the pocket..

Finds luke speckhard for the first down....but this dwenger defense is pretty good.... callan stauffer gets to davis for the sack on fourth down... saints take over...and dwenger cruises to the 38-12 victory... they're now 5-1 on the season... ???to walters stadium.

Homestead spartans taking on the north side legends.

???thats the score at halftime... and more points to come.

Great catch here from gage sparrow.

Spartans near the red zone.???pass gets tipped... but somehow finds its way to ethan chambers for the score.???north side would answer.

Duce taylor looking for a receiver... had to do a lot of scrambling today.

Finds jordan turner here for a big first down.???later on in the drive... finds him again for the score to cut the defecit.

???but to much firepower for sparty.

Evan ormsby finding nate anderson he goes in untouched.

???spartans they're the winners here.

56-36 the final... next stop takes us out to gorsuch field... 6a number nine carroll hosting south side tonight...didn't take the chargers long to get rolling tonight... first drive of the game... jeff becker looking deep... finds mason englert in the endzone for six from 30 yards out... carroll up seven...archers looking to respond... but that carroll defense was t-u-f-f tough tonight... they allow just 148 total yards..

That's hunter mertz making the play in the backfield..chargers take over after the punt... and they'd march right down the field again... becker... looking englert's way again... he makes the grab... six grabs... 85 yards..

4 t-d's for englert..

Next play... becker... keeps it himself... runs it in for a score... becker throws for 267 and seven touchdowns...carroll cruises to the 66-0 victory.... next stop in the s-a-c takes us to spuller stadium... northrop taking on luers tonight...all square at seven in the second when we pick it up... not anymore... keone bates hooking up with jayden billingsley for the score... bruins take a seven point edge...a few possessions later... they pin luers deep in their own territory... carson clark looking for some real estate... but he's nearly picked rashawn boone... bruins take over on a punt...but they're not able to do anything with it..

Bad exchange on the handoff between bates and damarius cowen... luers recovers...but the knights unable to figure out the bruin defense before half... julante hinton with the play in the backfield... northrop takes a seven point lead to half... they win 35-25 the final.... ???final stop in the s-a-c comes on the south side... wayne playing host to snider... ???good start for the panthers in this one... first quarter... tyreese brown bounces it the outside... finally run out of bounds inside the 10 yard line..

???moments later, borwn finishes it off at the goal line... snider takes a 7-0 lead...???wayne would answer though... same score second quarter... chris thomas stiff arms a tackler and finds green grass on his way to the endzone... generals pull within one after the missed extra point..???but it was all snider from there... three touchdowns on the night for brown... panthers roll, 35-6... ???we move to the ne8 now... bellmont playing host to first-place leo tonight... lions coming off that big win against east noble last week..

???and there were no signs of a letdown early on in this one... second play from scrimmage... jackson barbour fakes the handoff... the braves' defense bites... and that leaves rylen crawford wide open down the field... 77 yards later, lions are on the board..???ensuing drive for bellmont... going for it on fourth down deep in their own territory... but ethan stewart blows it up in the backfield... turnover on downs..???moments later... this time it's the lions going for it on fourth down... and who's number do they call?

That would be crawford of course... ???leo goes up two scores... they go on to roll, 48-13... to c city...eagles at home taking on new haven,bulldogs trying to capitalize early... have the ball after a long fumble recovery.4th and long here... jakar williams stays on his feet and finds his wide receiver for the first down.

They don't get any points on the drive...and the eagles capitalize.ethan sievers through a huge hole by the o line.puts the eagles up seven.

Next time the eagles have the ball...check out this dime... and the catch.greg bolt looks deep down field and the diving catch made by t-j bedwell... and to start the second quarter.bolt finds bedwell again.puts them up 14...eagles survive a late charging bulldogs team.staying undefeated.they win 35 to 32.

???east noble and norwell both come into the night with one loss in conference..

Trying to stay in the championship hunt..???this one is 17-0 east noble when we pick it late first half... and here comes norwell... eli riley fires a bullet to jace chaney for the touchdown... norwell's within 10..???later in the second quarter... dalton stinson's pass is picked off by isaiah brege... gets a nice return...???and that sets up this... riley rolling out and finding luke graft... the freshman hauls it in for the score... deficit down to three..???and it's norwell coming all the way back to win this one, 21-17 your final..

???we head just down to road to dekalb... barons taking on a much improved huntington north squad..

???vikings up nine when we pick this one up third quarter, and they're looking to add to it... aden dennis able to shed a tackler and break free... but the barons able to track him down..

Ball is stripped... and they give to dekalb on the recovery... ???so the barons have some life... but it's quickly taken away..

Very next play... dekalb gives it right back..???and then early in the fourth quarter... huntington north puts the final nail in the coffin... as dennis dives across the goal line for the score..???vikings win this one, 28-12... up in a-town tonight, angola took on fairfield, rocking the national guard jerseys tonight.

Pick this one up halfway through the third.fairfield make it into the red zone.

Carson abramson punches it in from close.

And with the two point conversion, the falcons go up 16-14.hornets would struggle to make things happen.

This was one of the best plays for them in the second half.

Some good blocking from the angola o-line allows tucker hasselman to pitch it off to andre tagliaferri who gets the hornets in good field position.

Unfortunately they had to settle for a fieldgoal on this drive.

That would be the only points in the second half for the hornets.fairfield, once again, march down the field.

This time the opt for the sweep.

Carson abramson gets another tuddy for the falcons.

Fairfield scored 21 points in the second half to best angola tonight 17-29 the final.

Over to butler we go... 2a number five eastside hosting prairie heights and the blazers get off to a blazing start.eastside would recover a panthers fumble and march right down the field.matt firestine would punch it in from close to put the blazers up 7-0 early in the first quarter.

Prairie heights trying to respond.

Quarterback luke severe finds quintin ross streaking across the middle, he would lose the ball, but the panthers recover.

And get a big chunk of yardsunfortunately, they turn it over on downs.the blazers offense gets right back to work laban davis shows what he can do with his arm, finds lane burns unmarks on the sideline.

He takes it to the house untouched.

It's a 56 yard strike for the blazers to go up 14-0.eastside would add a third td before the end of the quarter and the blazers roll the panthers tonight 69-0 your final garrett 21, west noble 0 central noble 35, lakeland 14 warsaw donning national guard tribute jerseys tonightagainst goshen.-------first tiger possession, they come out swinging, julius jones gets the toss from aaron greeneand jones turns on the jets upfield.

He caps it off with 2 different trucks at the end.

--------couple plays later, greene sneaks it in just a few yards away from the goal-line.

Tigers go up 7-0.--------- goshen gets the ball back but not for very long.... caden silvius picks off the redhawks pass and takes it back home for 6.

All warsaw tonight, they win 41-28.

Plymouth 37, wawasee 12 southwood 54, manchester 13 northfield 24, wabash 8 tippy valley 57, whitko 24 3 and it's time for our play of the night...back to shields field... saints reach in to their bag of tricks... devon tippmann finds rocco ciocca for the tuddy... saints get the big win over concordia..

That's it for now...but don't go anywhere... south adams head coach grant moser joins us live in the locker room to recap their big win over adams central on the other side of the welcome back inside the locker room....well pete we said it at the top of the show... there may not be a better small school rivalry in the state than south adams and adams central...yeah last year the stars took the regular season battle before falling in regionals to the jets... tonight they got a little revenge... grant moser's squad picking up the big win...