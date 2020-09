Friday Football Frenzy: High school gridiron highlights and Cincinnati sports Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 03:58s - Published 3 minutes ago Friday Football Frenzy: High school gridiron highlights and Cincinnati sports An update on the possibly-playoff-bound Reds and college football news, plus the best clips from Talawanda vs. Mt. Healthy, Edgewood vs. Ross, and Johnson Central vs. Simon Kenton. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend TALAWANDA,WON 2-STRAIGHT GAMESTO START THE SEASON..BUTTHEY'VE LOST 2-IN-A-ROW,SINCETHEN..TAKIN' ON MT. HEALTHY,TONIGHT..==MT. HEALTHYFOOTBALL..COMIN' RIGHT ATYA!!.. QB Na'Davion Gaither toAaron Hodge FOR A TOUCHDOWN..MT. HEALTHY..WITH A HEALTHYLEAD..==AND THIS GUY AGAIN..NA'DAVION GAITHER..GETSSTOPPED.. PICKS UP A COUPLEYARDS..√°√°OH WAIT, HE GETSLOOSE..AND INSTEAD, GIVE 'IM ABIG 94-YARD GAIN!!..TRIPPED-UPSHORT OF THE GOALLINE..==BUTTHEY'D SCORE, SOONAFTER..MT. HEALTHY WINS BIG..34-0.THIS NEXT GAME,IS FOR THEDRIVER'S SEAT,IN THE SOUTHWESTOHIO CONFERENCE!!..√°√°LASTYEAR..EDGEWOOD & ROSS WENT TOOVERTIME..AND THE GAME WASDECIDED BY ONE POINT...IT WAS NOT AS CLOSE, TONIGHT..UNDER THE HALF-MOON..==WE DIDHAVE SOME BIG PLAYS.. CJ BOZE..KEEPS IT HIMSLEF..CALLS HISOWN NUMBER..AROUND THE EDGE..52 YARDS, TO THE HOUSE..THAT'SONE YARD FOR EVERY WEEK OF THEYEAR!√°√°2 YARDS, FOR EVERYLETTER OF THE ALPHABET..√°√°ROSSWITH THE LEAD..==AND IF I CANONLY THINK OF ONE THING,BETTERTHAN A 52-YARD TOUCHDOWN..√°√°MYANSWER WOULD BE..√°√°A 53-YARDTOUCHDOWN..THIS ONE, THROUGHTHE AIR..TO BRAYDENFRAASMAN..AND ROSS WINS ITBIG..THE RAMS ARE ROLLING!!!√°√°4-AND-0 IN CONFERENE PLAY!!DOWN ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF THERIVER..THE TOP TEAM IN ALL OFKENTUCKY,FOR CLASS-4A..JOHNSONCENTRAL..IN-TOWN TO TAKE ONSIMON KENTON..==THE PIONEERSARE RANKED #5, IN CLASS-6A..√°√°SCORELESS EARLY..√°√°JOHNSONCENTRAL'S MASON LAWSON GOES36-YARDS TO THE HOUSE..IT'S8-0 EAGLES..==SIMON KENTONFINALLY FINDS THE END ZONECOURTESY OF MARCUS COURTNEY,HE DIVES FOR THE PYLON ANDSCORES..S-K HAS SOMELIFE.BUT J-C PROVES TOO MUCHFOR KENTON'S DEFENSE..√°√°GRANTRICE LAUNCHES A 33 YARD BOMBFOR LAWSON AND HE'S GOT IT..JOHNSON CENTRAL WINS 47-17.IT IS MATHEMATICALL IT ISMATHEMATICALLY POSSIBLE..FORTHE REDS TO CLINCH A PLAYOFFSPOT TONIGHT..BUT THEY NEEDEDA LITTLE HELP.THEY GOT THATHELP!NOW -- THEY JUST NEED THEVICTORY.VICTORY.JUST NEED THE VICTORY.RIGHT NOW -- THE REDS ARE UP 6TO 2 AGAINST MINNESOTA.IT'S INTHE TOP OF THE 9TH -- AND THEREDS HAVE THE BASES LOADEDWITH NOBODY OUT!IF THEY PULLIT OUT -- THE REDS WILL CLINCHTHEIR FIRST PLAYOFF BERTHSINCE 2013!THE PHILLIES SINCE2013!PLAYOFF BERTH THEIR FIRSTWILL CLINCH THEIR FIRSTPLAYOFF BERTH SINCE 2013!THEPHILLIES AND BREWERS BOTH LOSTAND BREWERS THE PHILLIES ANDBREWERS BOTH LOST TODAY --PUTTING THE BALL IN THE REDSCOURT.BIG NEWS FOR MIAMI FOOTBALLTHIS AFTERNOON!!THEIRCONFERENCE,THE "MAC"..DECIDING..THEY WILL PLAYFOOTBALL THIS FALL,√°√°IT COMESAFTER THEY PREVIOUSLY SAID,THEY WERE GONNA PUSH IT BACKTO THE SPRING.√°√°THEY'LL STARTPLAYING,ON NOVEMBER4TH..NOW AS FOR THIS WEEKEND..AS IN, TOMORROW..THE SEASON-OPENER FOR KENTUCKY FOOTBALL..AS THEY TRAVEL TO AUBURN..√°√°AND A MATCHUP OF RANKEDTEAMS,HERE IN CINCINNATI..THE#14 BEARCATS,AND #22 ARMY.THAT





