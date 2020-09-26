Global  
 

Bishop Kelley vs. McAlester

Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 01:11s
ErikMccarty13

Erik Mccarty RT @McAlesterNews: See what McAlester coach Forrest Mazey had to say after the Buffs 17-14 loss against Bishop Kelley on Friday. https://t.… 48 minutes ago

okhsscores

OklahomaHSScores RT @DerekHatco10: FIANL: Bishop Kelley holds off McAlester 17-14. #okpreps 1 hour ago

McAlesterNews

McAlester News See what McAlester coach Forrest Mazey had to say after the Buffs 17-14 loss against Bishop Kelley on Friday. https://t.co/0bdcUX1RGW 1 hour ago

aohanlon3

Adrian O’Hanlon III RT @McAlesterNews: The No. 10 McAlester Buffaloes faced off against No. 2 Bishop Kelley for the district opener, and the game came down to… 1 hour ago

McAlesterNews

McAlester News The No. 10 McAlester Buffaloes faced off against No. 2 Bishop Kelley for the district opener, and the game came dow… https://t.co/t0GuO2pg00 1 hour ago

Skordle

Skordle App Bishop Kelley 17 - McAlester 14 Final @BigMacBuffs @BKComets #okpreps https://t.co/eElFAVeaHH 2 hours ago

DerekHatco10

Derek Hatridge FIANL: Bishop Kelley holds off McAlester 17-14. #okpreps 2 hours ago

dslerblance1

David Lerblance RT @DerekHatco10: END 3Q: Bishop Kelley leads McAlester 17-14. Strap in, folks. #okpreps 2 hours ago