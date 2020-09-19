Friday Night Frenzy Show September 25 Segment 2

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 7 minutes ago

Fry is in his 8th season as the head football coach at west side... not one time have his teams lost to benton central..

Rdp won this matchup 73-7 a season ago..

Tonight not much different..

I showed up to this one midway through the first quarter and it was already 21-0..

Still in the first..

Collin martin hands it to max mullis..

Touchdown west side..

It's 28-0... benton central has the ball back now later in the first half..

Colin wilkinson drops back..

He's got nowhere to go..

And he coughs the ball up..

Patrick lucas there with the recovery for the red devils..

And fry's offense capitalizes yet again..

Martin pumps once..

And goes way up top to owen taylor..

Taylor is wide open for the score..

West lafayette takes a 35-0 lead..

And the hits just kept on coming..

One more time for good measure..

Martin takes matters into his own hands..

He runs it in for the score..

West lafayette wins by about as much as you can win by..

65-6 the final..

Central catholic's roller coaster season continues ..

The 1-2 knights were scheduled to host rensselaer central this evening ..

That game canceled..

For the third time in six weeks ..

C-c will not play ..

The knights canceled their first two games of the season due to a quarantine.

Brian nay and company are coming off a 41-21 loss to tipton last friday ..

They are slated to face twin lakes next friday at larocca field.

Ok our third hoosier conference matchup tonight..

Twin lakes hosting hamilton heights in monticello..

The indians looking to start 5-0... plays like these will help!

First quarter lewis dellinger drops back and finds noah johnston..

Beautiful pass down the sideline for a score..

The ball game is tied at 7..

Johnston fired up after that play..

Later in the first half..

Hamilton heights putting a nice drive together..

The give is to trey ehman the sophomore with a nice carry..

The huskies driving... later guy griffey..

What a name..

Finds isaac tuma on the sideline..

And the huskies cap the drive off with a score of their own..

This was a 16 play drive..

Nate hulen pounds it in..

The huskies win 35-14 the final..

Ok delphi hosting clinton prairie tonight..

The oracle home crowd honoring late head football coach tony berto's wife marilyn before the game..

Berto is the field's namesake there in delphi..

And the oracles had no problems honoring their late head coach with a win..

First quarter action... jordan roth steps back and fires a quick pass over the middle to evan fritz..

And the senior is off to the races..

Fritz motoring his way all the way down inside the five yard line before he's tripped up..

A few plays later..

Roth hands it to... roth..

Jordan gives it to peyton for the score..

Delphi takes the early lead..

Later in the quarter..

Roth hands the ball to fritz this time..

Here comes fritz..

There goes fritz..

34 is a speedster..

84 yards to the house!

Delphi smothers clinton prairie..

49-14 the final..

