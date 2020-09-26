FNF Week 4 Scores and Highlights

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 2 minutes ago

It's starting to feel a lot more like fall.

I mean it's almost october people!

Break out the pumpkin spice.

Wait, i'm looking for a different word.

Not pumpkin spice.

Pigskin!

Pigskin baby!

It's friday night fever time!

Our game of the week featured two powerhouse programs, one trying to remain undefeated and the other desperately trying not to fall to 1-3.

The undefeated amory panthers hosted the hungry new albany bulldogs.

Let's head to amory.

Bringing your own banner to burst through on the road?

That's bold but i kind of like it.

Amory looking for some fireworks in this one to stay undefeated.

Speaking of!

Oooo fireworks.

==== ok back to the game, hunter jones screen pass to jay hampton goes for a nice gain into enemy territory but the drive stalls out.

==== new albany's next possession joe mathis up top to isaiah cohran and one handed.

I see you son.

Give that one a da-nah-nah-da- nah-nah beautiful catch.

However, the drive stalls and the bulldogs settle for a field goal.

=== after another bulldog stop, mathis fakes the hand off and he's off to the races.

Gets the ball deep into amory territory but ooo amory comes up with the football.

Refs say mathis was down.

Next three plays.

Three fumbled snaps.

New albany had to punt, however...the bulldogs poured it on in the second half.

They get back to 500 while amory suffers its first loss of the season.

Still 3 and 1 start not too shabby.

The battle for 371 cup between the mantachie mustangs and the mooreville troopers.

Pick things up late the 2nd quarter, mantachie trying to get some momentum back, jaycob hawkes playaction finds patrick mangels the fullback rocking that neck roll like its 1999.

===== a few plays later, ball snapped to jake spradling.

He goes into the end zone.

The mustangs cut the trooper lead to two touchdowns.

===== mooreville tries to get its three touchdown lead back however with a two minute drill.

Dawson phillips fires a strike over the middle.

===== but after a sack and a holding penalty, mooreville back into its own territory, phillips hits hagen allen with under 12 seconds to go, tick tick tick tick, time ticking away, mooreville able to get the snap off, but can't do anything with it.

Have no fear trooper fans, mooreville took care of business in the second half.

They win 48 to 22.

Moving to the blue turf of tupelo, the golden wave trailing 14 to 7 at the half, but they came out firing in the 2nd.

Jarius mcginister breaks into the secondary showing off some strength and some sweeet feet to get the wave inside the 30 yard line.

==== couple plays later, the thunder to mcginister lightning kyson brown strrrrrrong run to the 12 yard line of hernando.

===== next play, jet sweep to kd gibson, he finds the outside, he's got the goal line in his sights, tries to stretch out and ooooo sooo close.

===== but kyson brown, says no sweat bro i got you, barrels his way over the goal line to bring the wave within a point.

And as they say in shakespeare times therein lies the rub.

Tupelo missed the extra point on a bad snap.

Then failed a 2 point conversion and they fall to 1-3 at home 21 to 19.

Myrtle hosting biggersville and biggersville head coach stan platt get in so last minute coaching and off the bat myrtle with a punt and zae davis picks it up and he will go 80 yards to the up and he will go 80 yards to the house for the touchdown and just like that its 8-0biggersville coach congratulates zae davis s myrtle on offense and biggersville defensive end bryson pollards with the sack myrtle cheerleaders say come on hawk we got this a few plays later myrtle to punt out of their own endzone and zae davis takes the punt and he will go 35 yards for another touchdown.

It's all biggersville tonight, they take the win 52 to zilch.

East union urchins hosting hatley tigers 2nd quarter the urchins qb haden roberts pitches to colton plunk for a 5 yard touchdown cheerleaders say that's how it's supposed to be done hatley qb drops back and throws it for 49 yards down on the 1 then next play hatley takes it 1 yard out it for 49 yards down on the 1 then next play hatley takes it 1 yard out for the touchdown late 2nd quarter harden roberts hands off to micah fulghman and he fumbles and hatley recovers... it was all east union tonight, they win over hatley 49 to 7.

Now its time for our cheer team of the week.

Welcome back to friday night fever, jean.

Thanks matt.

I'm here at west point high school where the defending state champs took on lafayette at home.

Both teams came into tonight 2-1... and at half it was west point with the 14-0 lead... after a fumble recovery by the green waves, chris ivy throws a quick pass out to senior trey ryland... turning on the jets and takes it down the sideline... no one even close to him.

Green waves stretches their lead to 21-0.

But the commodores won't go down easily... a hand-off to tre-kyus woodall and he is untouched... finding a massive hole to give lafayette their first score of the game... commodores go for two to make it 21-8...but ultimately it was the greenwaves who were triumphant tonight with the 21-15 victory over lafayette.

So it was west point who advances to 3-1 while lafayette falls to 2-2.

Big first conference win for the green waves tonight.

West point will be on the road next week to take on saltillo.

Reporting live in west point for friday night fever, rhea thornton wtva 9 sports.

Until 06:15 panola runs out on field ========== until 17:13 qb anterrio draper to cameron wright for the td 6-0 ======= until 20:13 south panola cheerleaders cheering ========= starkville qb luke altmyer fumbles and it recovered by panola jalen kerby ========= senior night highlight ======== qb anterrio drapper tries to get away but the whole team takes him down!

===================== cutaway tiger helmet ===== padding running backs running final score on that 38 to 21 in favor of starkville.

Battle between two columbus schools... battle between two columbus schools... columbus falcons took on new hope at home.

Trojans qb drops back to pass but falcon junior dietric mccray blows up the qb for a big third down sac... falcons find some momentum with a qb keep from ethan conner rounds the corner and gets the first down for the gets the first down for the gets the first down for the falcons... setting them up in great field position.

But after a penalty, columbus settles for the field goal to be the first team on the board.

Final score 7 - 23 eventful first half at oak hill academy as they hosted marshall academy... patriots up 19-14 halfway through the second quarter and showed no signs of stopping with a hand-off to jimmy morales staying on his feet... he and several other patriots run the ball up to the goal line setting up this dime of a pass... and great snag from rusty bolden to extend marshall's lead to 25-14... final score - 32 to 14 in favor of marshall academy.