Defying state and county orders, two Chico restaurants open indoor dining

Local restaurants in Chico have opened up their indoor dining despite the county and state saying it's not allowed.

Action news now reporter esteban reynoso gathered reaction from the community.

Ll: cozy diner behind me and kalico kitchen in chico both have indoor seating, but in butte county, it's not permitted.

Vo: when you walk into the restaurant, people were sitting inside and eating.

People in the city say other restaurants should follow, while others say, it's not time yet.

Sot: sandy benamati - for indoor dining - "it's no unsafer than going to wal mart or even into foodmaxx or any of these other places."

Sot: martha mcdermott - against indoor dining - "i think we ought to keep it safe right now and do outdoor dining and stay apart.

I'm not a real big fan of people getting sick and i don't think it's a risk we need to take right now."

Vo: butte county remains in the purple tier which only permits outdoor dining not indoor.

Ll: when i spoke with people who dined inside, they told me they did it because it was a little slice of normal.

In chico esteban reynoso for action news now coverage you can count on..

Action news now reached out to butte county public health to comment on the restaurants that have opened their indoor seating, they have yet to respond to our requests.