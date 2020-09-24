Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cameron Peak Fire: Mandatory Evacuations Ordered Friday Afternoon

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:23s - Published
Cameron Peak Fire: Mandatory Evacuations Ordered Friday Afternoon

Cameron Peak Fire: Mandatory Evacuations Ordered Friday Afternoon

Mandatory evacuations ordered for Glacier View, Red Feather Highlands and the Lady Moon area residents.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Mandatory evacuation orders for residents in Cameron Peak fire area

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office issued mandatory evacuation orders Friday afternoon for several...
Denver Post - Published


Tweets about this

wsternks

Karolyn Kinsey RT @denverpost: Mandatory evacuation orders for residents in Cameron Peak fire area: https://t.co/Ai6xhGyhYB by @kierannicholson #cowildfir… 2 hours ago

reubenesp

Reuben Espinosa Mandatory evacuation orders for residents in Cameron Peak fire area https://t.co/IIY85piPIk via @denverpost #copolitics 2 hours ago

expatminister

Josh Hale Cameron Peak Fire grew today to 111k+ acres. Hasn’t crossed the Manhattan Rd yet, but is close. @PoudreValleyREA ha… https://t.co/WLSR8gDJ3L 3 hours ago

ThomasHalldor

Thomas Halldor Saunders RT @KOAA: Mandatory evacuations were ordered for all Glacier View filings, Red Feather Highlands subdivision and the Lady Moon area, for re… 4 hours ago

Dean90066

Jaoana Dean New mandatory evacuations issued for Colorado's Cameron Peak Fire - https://t.co/xMIJ0jT5Uj 4 hours ago

KOAA

KOAA News5 Mandatory evacuations were ordered for all Glacier View filings, Red Feather Highlands subdivision and the Lady Moo… https://t.co/r08IffYAhY 4 hours ago

LauraArchulet10

Laura Archuleta RT @jelam1: Please pray for the residents and victims of the Cameron Peak fire in Larimer County west of Fort Collins Colorado. They just g… 5 hours ago

denverpost

The Denver Post Mandatory evacuation orders for residents in Cameron Peak fire area: https://t.co/Ai6xhGyhYB by @kierannicholson… https://t.co/SvtidMLURA 6 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

New mandatory evacuations issued for Cameron Peak Fire in Larimer County [Video]

New mandatory evacuations issued for Cameron Peak Fire in Larimer County

New mandatory evacuations were issued for the Cameron Peak Fire on Friday as crews faced red flag weather warning conditions in western Larimer County.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:31Published
Firefighters Make More Strides Against Bobcat Fire As Evacuations Lifted [Video]

Firefighters Make More Strides Against Bobcat Fire As Evacuations Lifted

Crews continued Friday to make headway in combatting the Bobcat Fire burning in the Angeles National Forest and Antelope Valley foothills, as evacuation orders were lifted for several neighborhoods.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:05Published
Cameron Peak Fire: Containment Grows To 27% [Video]

Cameron Peak Fire: Containment Grows To 27%

Firefighters have made progress on the Cameron Peak Fire. Crews reached 27% containment on the wildfire burning in western Larimer County.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:22Published