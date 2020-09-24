Cameron Peak Fire: Mandatory Evacuations Ordered Friday Afternoon

The Denver Post Mandatory evacuation orders for residents in Cameron Peak fire area: https://t.co/Ai6xhGyhYB by @kierannicholson … https://t.co/SvtidMLURA 6 hours ago

Laura Archuleta RT @jelam1 : Please pray for the residents and victims of the Cameron Peak fire in Larimer County west of Fort Collins Colorado. They just g… 5 hours ago

KOAA News5 Mandatory evacuations were ordered for all Glacier View filings, Red Feather Highlands subdivision and the Lady Moo… https://t.co/r08IffYAhY 4 hours ago

Thomas Halldor Saunders RT @KOAA : Mandatory evacuations were ordered for all Glacier View filings, Red Feather Highlands subdivision and the Lady Moon area, for re… 4 hours ago

Josh Hale Cameron Peak Fire grew today to 111k+ acres. Hasn’t crossed the Manhattan Rd yet, but is close. @PoudreValleyREA ha… https://t.co/WLSR8gDJ3L 3 hours ago