Fmr. Anoka Football Coach Turns 100, Gets Surprise Parade Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 03:53s - Published 6 minutes ago Fmr. Anoka Football Coach Turns 100, Gets Surprise Parade Stan Nelson started coaching football in Anoka in the 50s, he has since retired and he got a big surprise for his 100th birthday, Mike Max reports (3:53). WCCO 4 News at 10 – September 25, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Eric Kraushar RT @TimBlotzFOX9: D-Day veteran, former Anoka football coach Stan Nelson turns 100 years old. "If I knew that I would turn 100 I would hav… 3 days ago Deb Drommer RT @TimBlotzFOX9: Long-time Anoka HS football coach Stan Nelson turns 100! We have the parade in his honor on @FOX9 at 6:30. https://t.co/… 3 days ago Midco Sports Network RT @FOX9: D-Day veteran, former Anoka football coach turns 100 years old https://t.co/rhdiPn8STT 3 days ago Timothy Blotz D-Day veteran, former Anoka football coach Stan Nelson turns 100 years old. "If I knew that I would turn 100 I wou… https://t.co/4vJtCXzb6E 3 days ago FOX 9 D-Day veteran, former Anoka football coach turns 100 years old https://t.co/rhdiPn8STT 3 days ago Timothy Blotz Long-time Anoka HS football coach Stan Nelson turns 100! We have the parade in his honor on @FOX9 at 6:30. https://t.co/8qOpnJaMSo 3 days ago