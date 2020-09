Financial Focus for Sept. 25, 2020 Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:57s - Published 2 minutes ago Financial Focus for Sept. 25, 2020 In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend DOW JUMPED UP MORE THAN 1PERCENT.NASDAQ UP 2 PERCENT.SP500 UP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT.AND GAMING...BOYD UP MORE THAN 5PERCENT.CAESARS UP NEARLY 8 PERCENT.MGM UP 4 PERCENT.LAS VEGAS SANDS UP 2 PERCENT.WYNN UP NEARLY 2 PERCENT.RED ROCK RESORTS UP 3 PERCENT.THE PANDEMIC HAS BEEN GOOD FORCOSTCO'S BOTTOM LINE --INCREASING THE CORPORATION'SPROFITS ABOVE FOUR BILLIONDOLLARS FOR THE FIRST TIME.THE BIG BOX RETAILER'S REVENUEIS 12-PERCENT HIGHER THAN AYEAR AGO...WHICH IS MUCH HIGHER THAN WALLSTREET EXPECTED.PART OF THE REASON IS THATAMERICANS ARE STILL STOCKPILINGBULK GOODS BECAUSE OF COVID-19.BUT ANOTHER IS THAT FOOD ISSELLING SO FAST -- THERE IS FARLESS SPOILAGE THAN BEFORE.TONIGHT'S FINANCIAL FOCUS ISBROUGHT TO YOU BY "CLARK COUNTYCREDIT UNION"..NEXT ON 13 ACTION NEWS LIVE AT





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Financial Focus for Sept. 24, 2020



In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:09 Published 23 hours ago Financial Focus for Sept. 23



In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. Uncle Ben's branded rice products will be changed to Ben's Original after the company said it was.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:07 Published 2 days ago Financial Focus for Sept. 18, 2020



In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:50 Published 1 week ago