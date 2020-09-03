Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

41 coronavirus cases reported at Alabama A&M

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
41 coronavirus cases reported at Alabama A&M
41 coronavirus cases reported at Alabama A&M

Today students at alabama a &amp; m told waay 31, they're confident in the schools safety measures.

That's even after the school confirmed 41 cases of coronavirus since students returned.

Students explained to waay 31's max cohan why they believe the school's safety precautions are some of the best around.

Here at alabama a and m -- students say university policies are pretty strict and aside from classes, most of which are virtual -- there isn't much going on.

Freshman ashanti simon believes 41 positive cases is on the low side.

She told me alabama a and m is taking the coronavirus pandemic very seriously.

Students have a curfew and there are additional precautions in gyms and cafeterias.

Simon said all the safety measures can even take away from the college experience.

Ashanti simon - freshman "it's what needs to be done right now, but as an 18-year-old who's in college, of course it's bothering me.

You know, i want to go to parties, i want to have my college experience but i know we need to take it serious."

Simon is hopeful the precautions work so she can eventually watch some football games at louis crews stadium.

Reporting at alabama a&amp;m -- max cohan, waay 31 news.

The university says the 41 total cases represent




You Might Like


Tweets about this

czar19842012

Steven Csorgo Horowitz: Anatomy of a ‘CASEdemic’: Over 1,300 reported coronavirus cases at U of Alabama … zero hospitalizations https://t.co/ka2SdvRAwF 8 hours ago

rollbluetide

Taylor Reed University of Alabama's 1st football game is tomorrow. Tuscaloosa also just reported the largest daily coronavirus… https://t.co/lDNsXQNtui 9 hours ago

MoePody

Monique RT @ThisWasMash: Alabama reported 2,452 new coronavirus cases today, a new high. 11 hours ago

ThisWasMash

Mash 3️⃣9️⃣ DAYS TILL 🗳️ Alabama reported 2,452 new coronavirus cases today, a new high. 11 hours ago

decaturdaily

The Decatur Daily Alabama health officials say COVID-19 is likely being under-reported, due to false negatives for rapid tests, healt… https://t.co/mAzpR0EKfK 1 day ago

BhamPatch

Birmingham, AL Patch Alabama reported nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, as Jefferson County added 133 of those. https://t.co/ORKB6gRwr3 1 day ago

OmglolU

Aki Paloheimo RT @BhamPatch: The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 31 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, and 464 new cases of the virus. https://t.co/… 2 days ago

BhamPatch

Birmingham, AL Patch The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 31 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, and 464 new cases of the virus. https://t.co/D8ze5tzNPb 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Alabama State University Uses Thermal-Screening Tech to Detect COVID-19 Symptoms [Video]

Alabama State University Uses Thermal-Screening Tech to Detect COVID-19 Symptoms

Alabama State University has managed to keep COVID-19 infections at zero despite rising cases on college campuses. University president, Quinton Ross, Jr, joined Cheddar to discuss new technology that..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:25Published
Fauci Warns Against COVID-19 Surge [Video]

Fauci Warns Against COVID-19 Surge

“You want to be part of the solution, not part of the problem.” Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that carelessness about the virus over Labor Day weekend could trigger a spike in cases.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:23Published
Intensive Process Causes Delays In Death Reporting [Video]

Intensive Process Causes Delays In Death Reporting

The Waay 31 I team learned a team of 3 people is responsible for reviewing almost all deaths related to coronavirus cases in Alabama.

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished