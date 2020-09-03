41 coronavirus cases reported at Alabama A&M

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 5 minutes ago

Today students at alabama a & m told waay 31, they're confident in the schools safety measures.

That's even after the school confirmed 41 cases of coronavirus since students returned.

Students explained to waay 31's max cohan why they believe the school's safety precautions are some of the best around.

Here at alabama a and m -- students say university policies are pretty strict and aside from classes, most of which are virtual -- there isn't much going on.

Freshman ashanti simon believes 41 positive cases is on the low side.

She told me alabama a and m is taking the coronavirus pandemic very seriously.

Students have a curfew and there are additional precautions in gyms and cafeterias.

Simon said all the safety measures can even take away from the college experience.

Ashanti simon - freshman "it's what needs to be done right now, but as an 18-year-old who's in college, of course it's bothering me.

You know, i want to go to parties, i want to have my college experience but i know we need to take it serious."

Simon is hopeful the precautions work so she can eventually watch some football games at louis crews stadium.

Reporting at alabama a&m -- max cohan, waay 31 news.

The university says the 41 total cases represent