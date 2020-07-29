Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Evel Knievel's son sues Disney over Toy Story 4 character

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:45s - Published
Evel Knievel's son sues Disney over Toy Story 4 character

Evel Knievel's son sues Disney over Toy Story 4 character

Evel Knievel's son has filed a lawsuit against movie and entertainment giant Disney for basing a recent movie character in Toy Story 4 on the Las Vegas daredevil.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Evel Knievel's son suing Disney over 'Toy Story 4' character

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Evel Knievel's son is on a collision course with the Walt Disney Co. and Pixar...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Denver PostBusiness WireTMZ.com


ShowBiz Minute: Knievel, Lovato, Rio Carnival

Evel Knievel's son suing Disney over "Toy Story 4" character; Demi Lovato, Max Ehrich call off...
USATODAY.com - Published

Disney sued over Toy Story 4 Evel Knievel 'knock-off'

The company is accused of basing its Duke Caboom character on the 1970s stuntman without permission.
BBC News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

LVMPD makes fraud bust [Video]

LVMPD makes fraud bust

https://www.ktnv.com/entertainment/evel-knievels-son-suing-disney-over-toy-story-4-character.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:32Published
Top 10 Most Relatable Disney Characters [Video]

Top 10 Most Relatable Disney Characters

The most relatable Disney characters feel so real. For this list, we’ll be looking at the most understandable and approachable characters from Disney’s animated movies.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 12:26Published
Tony Hale Reacts To 'Forky' Emmy Nomination [Video]

Tony Hale Reacts To 'Forky' Emmy Nomination

Tony Hale is celebrating Pixar's Emmy nomination for the Disney+ short "Forky Asks A Question: What Is Love?". Hale, who voices Forky in the "Toy Story 4" spinoff series of shorts, discusses the..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:00Published