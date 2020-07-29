|
|
|
Evel Knievel's son sues Disney over Toy Story 4 character
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:45s - Published
Evel Knievel's son sues Disney over Toy Story 4 character
Evel Knievel's son has filed a lawsuit against movie and entertainment giant Disney for basing a recent movie character in Toy Story 4 on the Las Vegas daredevil.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Evel Knievel's son is on a collision course with the Walt Disney Co. and Pixar...
SeattlePI.com - Published
Also reported by •Denver Post •Business Wire •TMZ.com
|
Evel Knievel's son suing Disney over "Toy Story 4" character; Demi Lovato, Max Ehrich call off...
USATODAY.com - Published
|
The company is accused of basing its Duke Caboom character on the 1970s stuntman without permission.
BBC News - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
LVMPD makes fraud bust
https://www.ktnv.com/entertainment/evel-knievels-son-suing-disney-over-toy-story-4-character.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:32Published
|
Top 10 Most Relatable Disney Characters
The most relatable Disney characters feel so real. For this list, we’ll be looking at the most understandable and approachable characters from Disney’s animated movies.
Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 12:26Published
|
Tony Hale Reacts To 'Forky' Emmy Nomination
Tony Hale is celebrating Pixar's Emmy nomination for the Disney+ short "Forky Asks A Question: What Is Love?". Hale, who voices Forky in the "Toy Story 4" spinoff series of shorts, discusses the..
Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:00Published
|