Tesco has become the latest UK supermarket to place limits on the number of items shoppers can buy.

Tesco joins Morrisons to limit sales of some items and prevent shortages

It now has a three-items per customer limit on dried pasta, flour, toilet roll, baby wipes and some wet wipes.

Tesco joins Morrisons in acting to try to prevent the panic-buying that led to shortages in March during the first wave of the coronavirus.