Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tesco joins Morrisons to limit sales of some items and prevent shortages

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:37s - Published
Tesco joins Morrisons to limit sales of some items and prevent shortages

Tesco joins Morrisons to limit sales of some items and prevent shortages

Tesco has become the latest UK supermarket to place limits on the number of items shoppers can buy.

Tesco has become the latest UK supermarket to place limits on the number of items shoppers can buy.

It now has a three-items per customer limit on dried pasta, flour, toilet roll, baby wipes and some wet wipes.

Tesco joins Morrisons in acting to try to prevent the panic-buying that led to shortages in March during the first wave of the coronavirus.




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Tesco joins Morrisons to limit sales of some items

Limits on loo roll and flour are back as supermarkets act to prevent a repeat of March's panic...
BBC News - Published


Tweets about this