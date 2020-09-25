RBG gets 'fitting' tribute from trainer Bryant Johnson | Oneindia News

Global  
 

Late US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who is known for her phenomenal work for women's rights left a void with her demise last week.

Tributes have been pouring in for her ever since, but none as unique and "fitting" as that of her personal trainer Bryant Johnson.

