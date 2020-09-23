Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Not taken any decision on contesting Bihar polls: Gupteshwar Pandey

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Not taken any decision on contesting Bihar polls: Gupteshwar Pandey

Not taken any decision on contesting Bihar polls: Gupteshwar Pandey

Former DGP of Bihar Gupteshwar Pandey on September 26 met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and reiterated his decision on contesting election in Bihar.

"I came here to meet CM Nitish Kumar and to thank him as he gave me absolute freedom to serve my duties as DGP.

I have yet not taken any decision on contesting polls," said Pandey on being asked about him joining a political party.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nitish Kumar Nitish Kumar Indian politician and Current Chief Minister of Bihar

Nearly 31% prefer Nitish as CM, says poll survey

 The three-phase Bihar assembly polls will be the first large-scale election in the country amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, and as per the IANS C-Voter Bihar..
IndiaTimes

Allies BJP and JD(U) both eye a bigger share of seats this time

 The announcement of Bihar polls is expected to provide an impetus for BJP and JD(U) to wrap up their seat-sharing agreement even as the two sides look to wrest a..
IndiaTimes
Will create new department for skill development, promote entrepreneurship: Nitish Kumar [Video]

Will create new department for skill development, promote entrepreneurship: Nitish Kumar

Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar on September 25 said that his government will create a new department for skill development and promoting entrepreneurship. "ITI and polytechnic institutes will come under it. We will financially help people who would want to start their venture," he said. "We will provide Rs 25,000 to the girls passing intermediate exams and Rs 50,000 to the girls who will graduate," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:05Published

Bihar Bihar State in Eastern India

Parcel issues from Mumbai for Bihar elections if real issues have exhausted: Sanjay Raut [Video]

Parcel issues from Mumbai for Bihar elections if real issues have exhausted: Sanjay Raut

On Bihar Assembly polls announcement, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on September 26 quipped that "if real issues have exhausted in Bihar election then issues from Mumbai can be parcelled." "Elections in Bihar should be fought on the issues of development, law and order, and good governance, but if these issues have exhausted, then issues from Mumbai can be sent as parcel," said Raut.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:18Published

In online battle for Bihar, EC to focus on hate campaigns

 With increased reliance on digital campaigning during Bihar poll, the Election Commission has decided to strictly monitor social media for any hateful or..
IndiaTimes

Director general of police Director general of police Head of the state police force in India

News Package Dgp [Video]

News Package Dgp

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey took voluntary retirement from service on Tuesday evening. September 22 was the last working day for the 1987-batch IPS officer. Late on Tuesday evening, Bihar Governor approved Pandey's request seeking VRS from services. A notification in this regard was also issued by the state home department. Pandey in all probability will contest the upcoming state assembly polls. The Bihar Police chief was due to retire in February next year. DG Homeguard and Fire services, Sanjiv Kumar Singhal, has been given additional charge of DGP. Gupteshwar Pandey has been in news recently in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case. He stoked controversy with his 'aukat' jibe at actor Rhea Chakraborty. Pandey later clarified, saying that the meaning of 'aukat' in English is stature.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:55Published
News Package Dgp [Video]

News Package Dgp

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey took voluntary retirement from service on Tuesday evening. September 22 was the last working day for the 1987-batch IPS officer. Late on Tuesday evening, Bihar Governor approved Pandey's request seeking VRS from services. A notification in this regard was also issued by the state home department. Pandey in all probability will contest the upcoming state assembly polls. The Bihar Police chief was due to retire in February next year. DG Homeguard and Fire services, Sanjiv Kumar Singhal, has been given additional charge of DGP. Gupteshwar Pandey has been in news recently in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case. He stoked controversy with his 'aukat' jibe at actor Rhea Chakraborty. Pandey later clarified, saying that the meaning of 'aukat' in English is stature.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:55Published
Will be rewarded for running political agenda: Sanjay Raut on Gupteshwar Pandey's political plunge [Video]

Will be rewarded for running political agenda: Sanjay Raut on Gupteshwar Pandey's political plunge

Bihar Police DGP Gupteshwar Pandey stepped down from his post taking voluntary retirement. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on September 23 commenting on former's political plunge said that the party which will make him their candidate, will not be trusted by people. He further accused him of running a political agenda with his statement over Mumbai case. Raut said, "The party which makes him a candidate, will not be trusted by the people. The agenda behind his 'rajkiya taandav' over Maharashtra is clear now. He was running a political agenda with his statements over Mumbai case and he is going to receive his reward."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:53Published

Related news from verified sources

'No decision yet on contesting polls': Gupteshwar Pandey says he did not join any political party

Gupteshwar Pandey, who stepped down as Bihar Director General of Police (DGP), on Wednesday said that...
DNA - Published

‘No link with Sushant case’: Bihar DGP takes VRS, may contest polls

Gupteshwar Pandey, who stepped down as Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) on Wednesday, said...
IndiaTimes - Published

Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey announces entry into politics, says people of Buxar will take final call

Former Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) IPS officer Gupteshwar Pandey added that the final...
Zee News - Published


Tweets about this

ANI_multimedia

ANI Multimedia Not taken any decision on contesting Bihar polls: #GupteshwarPandey https://t.co/fGqDbRCzxI #BiharElections 25 minutes ago

isaurabhshukla

Saurabh Shukla सौरभ शुक्ल RT @NewsMobileIndia: I came here to meet CM Nitish Kumar & to thank him as he gave me absolute freedom to serve my duties as DGP. I have ye… 44 minutes ago

Arslan_jk

Arslan Malik RT @Samreenkhan78: I came here to meet CM Nitish Kumar & to thank him as he gave me absolute freedom to serve my duties as DGP. I have yet… 2 hours ago

Samreenkhan78

Samreen Khan I came here to meet CM Nitish Kumar & to thank him as he gave me absolute freedom to serve my duties as DGP. I have… https://t.co/r9GUr691iF 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Robinhood Bihar Ke | Gupteshwar Pandey's fan song goes viral | Oneindia News [Video]

Robinhood Bihar Ke | Gupteshwar Pandey's fan song goes viral | Oneindia News

Gupteshway Pandey, the former Bihar DGP, has a fan song to his name. On the very day Pandey quit office after taking a voluntary retirement from service, a music video calling him Robinhood Bihar ke..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:32Published
‘Will join politics if people want’: Ex-Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey [Video]

‘Will join politics if people want’: Ex-Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey

Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey has hinted at taking the political plunge ahead of the assembly elections in Bihar later in the year. The top cop has been in the news recently for his ‘aukaat’..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:28Published
‘Wrong’: Sanjay Raut questions Gupteshwar Pandey’s quitting Bihar BGP decision [Video]

‘Wrong’: Sanjay Raut questions Gupteshwar Pandey’s quitting Bihar BGP decision

Shiv Sena leader questioned Gupteshwar Pandey’s decision of taking early retirement. Pandey, former Bihar DGP, announced his early retirement on Wednesday. Raut alleges the political agenda behind..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:54Published