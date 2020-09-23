Not taken any decision on contesting Bihar polls: Gupteshwar Pandey

Former DGP of Bihar Gupteshwar Pandey on September 26 met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and reiterated his decision on contesting election in Bihar.

"I came here to meet CM Nitish Kumar and to thank him as he gave me absolute freedom to serve my duties as DGP.

I have yet not taken any decision on contesting polls," said Pandey on being asked about him joining a political party.