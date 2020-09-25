Global  
 

London police chief names officer shot dead

Video Credit: Reuters Studio
London's police chief has identified the officer who was shot dead in the early hours of Friday (September 25) by a man who was being held at a custody center as 54-year-old custody sergeant Matt Ratana.


 Tributes have been paid to Sgt Matiu Ratana, 54, who was shot dead in a custody centre in south London.
A Baloch political activist has told the United Nations that Balochistan is suffering a severe humanitarian crisis, having been in the throes of a ruthless genocidal conflict for the past two decades. While making an intervention during the 45th Session of UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Qambar Malik Baloch said, "The Pakistani army's sponsored death squads are roaming with impunity. A large number of Baloch youth has been the victim of forcible disappearances and extrajudicial killings. Thousands of them have fled to different countries in recent years". A senior member of London-Based Baloch Human Rights Council, Qambar said, "The military establishment of Pakistan and its clandestine agencies are kidnapping, torturing, and murdering activists and human rights defenders to counter the Baloch people's demand to exercise their right to self-determination. The recent killing of a student Hayat Baloch in Turbat testifies to that. He was brutally murdered by the Frontier Corps while his parents were forced to watch his unfortunate fate." He added, considering the gravity of the situation, we request this council to put a resolution in the Council to send a fact-finding mission to Balochistan to investigate the gross violations of human rights and subsequently, make the state military officials accountable for their crimes against humanity in Balochistan."

The shooting of an officer in a police station in south London on Friday is not being treated as a...
Tributes to Sergeant Matiu Ratana, shot dead at London police station by suspect in handcuffs A Metropolitan Police officer shot dead inside a south London custody suite by a handcuffed suspect...
A Metropolitan Police officer shot dead inside a south London custody suite bya handcuffed suspect armed with a revolver has been named as 54-year-oldSergeant Matiu Ratana. Known as Matt to his family..

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has responded to a question about police practices during a statement outside New Scotland Yard. It comes after a police officer was shot dead by a man who was being detained..

Police officers have gathered to lay flowers in honour of a police officer who was shot dead at Croydon Custody Centre while on duty. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at..

