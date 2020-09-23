COVID-19: UK braced for anti-lockdown protests as WHO warns 2m could die

The technology in our pockets can now play a role in tracing the spread ofcoronavirus, with the launch of an app for England and Wales. But how shouldthe app be used, who should use it and will it even work on your smartphone?
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:24Published
A one-man climate movement is looking to build momentum to force the Russian government to take action. Arshak Makichyan has been standing alone on the streets of Moscow to raise awareness and gather support for his cause. Adam Reed reports.
The bridge divides the Puente de Vallecas neighbourhood from the rest of Madrid looks like a proper frontier. Passports and visas aren't required, but police stand on both sides to check who comes and who goes. View on euronews
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:54Published