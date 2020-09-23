Global  
 

COVID-19: UK braced for anti-lockdown protests as WHO warns 2m could die

Madrid, Moscow, Wales and Israel announced new health measures on Friday in the face of the coronavirus epidemic, which continues to accelerate in Europe.


Coronavirus: More than a quarter of UK under stricter rules

 More parts of south Wales and northern England see local lockdown restrictions start this weekend.
How to download the NHS COVID-19 app

 More than six months after the UK was put into lockdown, the coronavirus pandemic shows no signs of abating. Alongside testing, a key method in slowing the..
Users report issues as Covid-19 app launches in England and Wales

 Problems on Android and iPhone leave some unable to use the software at all Coronavirus – latest updates See all our coronavirus coverage The launch of the NHS..
How does the Covid-19 tracing app work? [Video]

How does the Covid-19 tracing app work?

The technology in our pockets can now play a role in tracing the spread ofcoronavirus, with the launch of an app for England and Wales. But how shouldthe app be used, who should use it and will it even work on your smartphone?

Giant model bids to raise money for Spanish healthcare workers [Video]

Giant model bids to raise money for Spanish healthcare workers

A giant figure depicting a frontline healthcare worker was unveiled in central Madrid on Friday as part of efforts to celebrate and raising money for health care workers in Spain.View on euronews

Madrid resists government pressure to extend soft lockdown

 50 minutes ago MADRID — Authorities in Madrid are expanding restrictions on movement to a further eight areas of the Spanish capital, which is leading the..
Working class neighbourhoods hit hard by Madrid lockdown [Video]

Working class neighbourhoods hit hard by Madrid lockdown

The bridge divides the Puente de Vallecas neighbourhood from the rest of Madrid looks like a proper frontier. Passports and visas aren't required, but police stand on both sides to check who comes and who goes. View on euronews

Coronavirus pandemic: Madrid urgently requests more doctors amid spike in area [Video]

Coronavirus pandemic: Madrid urgently requests more doctors amid spike in area

