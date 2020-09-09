Global  
 

Manchester Met Uni orders 1,700 students to self-isolate after coronavirus outbreak

Around 1,700 students at Manchester Metropolitan University in the UK have been forced to self-isolate after 127 tested positive for COVID-19.

Cambridge Halls and The Birley campus and have been locked down, with residents told to stay in their rooms for 14 days even if they have no symptoms. This footage shows the deserted Birley campus and Cambridge Halls today (September 26th).




