President Trump due to nominate anti-abortion judge to Supreme Court

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:10s
President Trump due to nominate anti-abortion judge to Supreme Court

President Trump due to nominate anti-abortion judge to Supreme Court

Amy Coney Barrett has described abortion as "always immoral".

The Republican-dominated Senate is planning to confirm her and the Democrats are powerless to stop it.


Biden, With Strong Polls, May Have More at Stake in the Debate: This Week in the 2020 Race

 President Trump’s Supreme Court pick was leaked 24 hours before his official announcement. The Supreme Court nomination and next week’s first presidential..
Stars and Scars -- You Be the Judge

 The Kentucky Attorney General told the world no one would be charged in Breonna Taylor's killing, yet he never said her name during the announcement. And, Donald..
TikTok becomes focus of US-China geopolitical war

 US President Donald Trump has called the app a national security risk, claiming that TikTok and its Chinese parent ByteDance could access user data and deliver..
Donald Trump's $200 prescription cards won't hit mailboxes just yet

 WASHINGTON: If you're on , don't run to the mailbox looking for a $200 prescription drug card courtesy of President . US government officials said on Friday that..
The Judicial Wars Started on Biden’s Watch. Can He End Them?

 He reveres Senate custom and recognizes the courts’ essential role in shaping a policy agenda. Those dual instincts have perhaps never been in greater..
Senate inquiry report backs university fee reform amid strong dissent from committee members

 Senate committee chair James McGrath said the federal government's bill struck an appropriate balance but other members have attacked the legislation, calling it..
Trump Selects Amy Coney Barrett to Fill Ginsburg’s Seat on the Supreme Court

 The president’s nomination of Judge Barrett, a favorite of conservatives, to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, will kick off a furious and unprecedented..
President Trump again suggests he might not accept election results

 At a rally in Florida on Thursday, President Trump again suggested he might not accept the outcome of November's election if he loses. In a direct rebuke of the..
Donald Trump expected to announce conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett for court

 President Donald Trump is expected to announce Saturday that he is nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court as he aims to put a historic..
Donald Trump hints at pick for Supreme Court [Video]

Donald Trump hints at pick for Supreme Court

US President Donald Trump teased his Supreme Court pick ahead of a plannednews conference on Saturday to announce his nomination. "We're going to benaming the nominee who hopefully will be on that court for 50 years," he said."The only thing I can tell you for sure is it will be a woman." Mr Trump alsocriticised the Democrats during a campaign rally on Friday at the NewportNews/Williamsburg International Airport in Virginia.

Trump teases planned Supreme Court pick in Virginia

 President Donald Trump teased his Supreme Court pick ahead of a planned news conference Saturday to announce his nominee. Trump was speaking to thousands of..
CBS Evening News, September 25, 2020

 President Trump expected to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg; Hundreds of cans of Spaghetti-O's sent to mom and daughter with..
President Trump expected to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

 President Trump will be announcing his pick for the Supreme Court this weekend and CBS News has learned Judge Amy Coney Barrett is the expected nominee. If..
President Trump expected to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg

 CBS News has learned that President Trump is expected to nominate Federal Appeals Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Weijia Jiang..
Trump plays coy on Barrett pick for Supreme Court

 President Donald Trump played coy about his pick for the Supreme Court, but Republicans are expecting him to announce that he is nominating Judge Amy Coney..
Trump is leaning toward Amy Coney Barrett as nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Supreme Court, GOP sources say

 While Barrett, 48, has been the front-runner for the nomination all along, the sources said she has become the sole focus of the process.
Trump will choose Amy Coney Barrett to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Supreme Court, report says

 Amy Coney Barrett will be Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsberg, according to reports. Quoting multiple senior Republican..
Which of Trump’s Supreme Court choices might be the most reliably conservative?

 As President Donald Trump looks to fill the Supreme Court seat left open by the death of Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, he and other Republicans want to..
As campaign heats up, Trump woos Latino, Black voters

 With fewer than 40 days left before the election, President Donald Trump unveiled his second policy plan in as many days as he tried to chip away at his..
Trump Again Says He Would Welcome a ‘Smooth’ Transition. But He Has Conditions.

 The president warned his supporters of Democratic schemes to “cheat” their way to victory in November and said, “We’re not going to stand for it.”
Biden warns ‘outrageous’ Trump voting comments could cause violence

 Democratic nominee Joe Biden has called Donald Trump’s attempts to undermine the integrity of the November’s presidential election “irresponsible,..
