President Trump due to nominate anti-abortion judge to Supreme Court

US President Donald Trump teased his Supreme Court pick ahead of a plannednews conference on Saturday to announce his nomination. "We're going to benaming the nominee who hopefully will be on that court for 50 years," he said."The only thing I can tell you for sure is it will be a woman." Mr Trump alsocriticised the Democrats during a campaign rally on Friday at the NewportNews/Williamsburg International Airport in Virginia.
President Donald Trump is expected to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who serves on a federal appeals court in Chicago, to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court, CBS..