Venezuela’s Maduro refutes UN human rights concerns



Pakistan's 'only crowning glory' for 70 years: India at UN The "only crowning glory" that Pakistan has to show to the world for the last seven decades is terrorism, ethnic cleansing, majoritarian fundamentalism and..

India slams Pak PM Imran Khan at UN, highlights Islamabad's support for terror, religious persecution Indian Diplomat Mijito Vinito who gave a snub to Imran Khan's speech by walking out from UNGA hall delivered India's right of reply.

UN must intervene to protect minorities from persecution in Pakistan, asks woman activist



A rights activist from Pakistan, Anila Gulzar has requested the United Nations to intervene and protect minority rights in Pakistan as they have been facing persecution foe the past seven decades. While making an intervention during the 45th Session of UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Gulzar said, "Minorities are suffering for the past 73 years in Pakistan. I would like the world to know that a lot of Christians have left Pakistan due to fear of being persecuted by Blasphemy law. They are languishing in Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka."She said, "Every year 1000 minor Christian Hindu and Sikh girls are kidnapped and forcefully converted and married to their kidnappers". A 37 year old Christian man Asif Pervez refused to accept Islam and was arrested in 2013 under Blasphemy law has now sentenced to death. A 14 year old Hindu girl named Mehek Kumari was abducted on her way to school in Jacobabad and forcefully converted to Islam and married to her abductor. Gulzar added, "I request the United Nations Human Rights Council to intervene in this situation. Thousands of Pakistani minority refugees are languishing all over the world. At least they should be settled in Europe and Canada so that their nightmare can be over."



Balochistan suffering a severe humanitarian crisis, activist told UN

A Baloch political activist has told the United Nations that Balochistan is suffering a severe humanitarian crisis, having been in the throes of a ruthless genocidal conflict for the past two decades. While making an intervention during the 45th Session of UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Qambar Malik Baloch said, "The Pakistani army's sponsored death squads are roaming with impunity. A large number of Baloch youth has been the victim of forcible disappearances and extrajudicial killings. Thousands of them have fled to different countries in recent years". A senior member of London-Based Baloch Human Rights Council, Qambar said, "The military establishment of Pakistan and its clandestine agencies are kidnapping, torturing, and murdering activists and human rights defenders to counter the Baloch people's demand to exercise their right to self-determination. The recent killing of a student Hayat Baloch in Turbat testifies to that. He was brutally murdered by the Frontier Corps while his parents were forced to watch his unfortunate fate." He added, considering the gravity of the situation, we request this council to put a resolution in the Council to send a fact-finding mission to Balochistan to investigate the gross violations of human rights and subsequently, make the state military officials accountable for their crimes against humanity in Balochistan."

PM Modi holds virtual bilateral Summit with Sri Lankan counterpart



Prime Minister Narendra Modi held virtual bilateral Summit with his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa on September 26. He also congratulated him for being elected as Prime Minister of Sri Lanka. During the virtual Summit, Prime Minister said, "The relations between India and Sri Lanka are thousands of years old. According to my government's neighbourhood first policy and SAGAR doctrine, we give special priority to relations between the two countries." Prime Minister Modi will address the United Nations General Assembly at 6:30 pm.



'Lies, misinformation, malice': India slams Pak PM Imran Khan's UNGA speech

India hit back at Pakistan for raking up Jammu and Kashmir in the UN General Assembly. Slamming Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, India said that Jammu and Kashmir is its 'integral and inalienable' part. India exercised its Right of Reply in the high-level debate of 75th session of UNGA. Indian delegate Mijito Vinito said, "The leader of Pakistan called for those who incite hate, violence to be outlawed. But as he went on, we were left wondering, was he referring to himself? This hall heard the incessant rant of someone who had nothing to show for himself. Instead, we saw lies, misinformation, war mongering and malice spread through this Assembly. The words used by the leader of Pakistan demean the very essence of the United Nations." Earlier, Vinito had walked out of hall during Pakistan PM's speech. Imran khan's pre-recorded statement was played at UN General Assembly. Junior diplomat Vinito picked up his papers, left the hall as Khan's speech was played. Imran Khan had raised kashmir issue and criticised Indian govt on several issues. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address UN General Assembly on saturday.