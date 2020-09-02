Global  
 

NMCG organises Empowered Task Force meet to review Namami Gange projects

The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NCMG) organised the 6th meeting of the Empowered Task Force (ETF) in New Delhi.

The meeting chaired by the Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was joined by officials from several central ministries, departments and the state governments for ensuring better coordination for Clean Ganga Mission.

The NMCG under its Namami Gange project is also focusing on solid - liquid waste management in Ganga villages, afforestation and conservation of wetlands and traditional water bodies.

The Minister has shown satisfaction on the ongoing Namami Gange projects in several states.


