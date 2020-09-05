Global  
 

Scores of police move into Trafalgar Square to break up anti-lockdown protest

Scores of police move into Trafalgar Square to break up anti-lockdown protest

Scores of police move into Trafalgar Square to break up anti-lockdown protest

Scuffles broke out today (September 26th) in central London between police and some of the thousands of protesters who gathered to raise their concerns about the measures to curb the coronavirus.

This the moment scores of police entered the square to disperse protesters.

According to estimates, at least 15,000 coronavirus sceptics and conspiracy theorists descended on Trafalgar Square and Hyde Park in London as part of the demonstration.


Demonstrators in Trafalgar Square protest mask regulations

Protesters defying coronavirus measures gathered in London's Trafalgar Square, clashing with police....
USATODAY.com - Published


